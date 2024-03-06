The Old Gold Show - A Defining Victory Over Illinois

Casey and I return to talk about Purdue’s great victory over the Illini. This was a game that Illinois desperately needed. Illinois wanted to win to show that they could take on the top of the conference and also keep their slim hopes of a Big Ten Championship alive. To start the game it really looked like they had a good shot of keeping those hopes alive. Purdue was a bit slow on defense, failed to get a number of rebounds, and was struggling to hit their three point shots.

The second half though was where Purdue truly showed what they are capable of as a team. Purdue shot the lights out in the second half from three and found timely shot after timely shot. Zach Edey had another great performance and was joined by great performances from both Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. All those great performances out of the way it’s worth noting that Camden Heide also had a great game of his own. His defense was the best we’ve seen out of him all year and even though he didn’t score, Casey and I both agree this was probably his best game of the season.

We get into the final possessions and why this Purdue team is different, plus, what do you do with the Big Ten tournament if you’re Coach Painter?