Purdue 77- Illinois 71 : Outright Champions Again

Stats

Purdue was led by Zach Edey with 28 points and 8 rebounds. Braden Smith added multiple clutch shots and had 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists. Fletcher Loyer carried Purdue during a difficult stretch in the waning minutes of the second half scoring 7 straight for Purdue. He finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists.



First Half

The energy in State Farm Center was palpable coming into the game. A 1 vs 2 game on Illinois’ senior night will do that. Illinois came out swinging as all five of their starters scored by the first media timeout. Purdue started a bit slower with some missed shots and some turnovers. The bigger concern was Purdue’s struggles on the defensive glass as Illinois racked up 4 offensive rebounds early and 6 by the end of the half. One early development was a quick second foul on Terrance Shannon Jr for Illinois less than 9 minutes in. Unfortunately for Purdue, Illinois would not lose a step while Shannon sat as Illinois built a 7 point lead at the under 8 media-timeout. The lead would hover around 6-10 for a while as Purdue would trade 2’s for Illinois 3’s. Purdue started 0-4 from deep before a Lance Jones triple and finished 1-6. Illinois shot 4-11 from deep but eight Illinois turnovers really kept the half from getting out of hand. Purdue scored with the clock winding down as Zach Edey put up 18 points and 5 rebounds. In a few rare occurrences, Zach also finished the half with two personal fouls and zero free throw attempts. Illinois would take a lead into halftime, up 40-34.

Second Half

The second half started much better for Purdue as Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer each hit a 3 within the first 2 minutes. Purdue pulled within 1 on a Trey Kaufman-Renn and-1 and went into the first media timeout down 3. Purdue looked much more comfortable in their offensive sets and still was forcing turnovers on the other end. A very steady diet of getting the ball in deep to Zach Edey ensued as Purdue tied the game at 49 with just over 13 minutes left. Illinois brought in big man, Amani Hansberry, to essentially pick up the extra fouls so that Dain Dainja would be able to go for the stretch. Hansberry picked up 4 fouls in 4 minutes. It was a back and forth game that saw Zach Edey deny the crowd chicken nuggets twice. At the 10:08 mark, Mason Gillis drained a 3 to give Purdue a 56-54 lead, their first of the night. Purdue would take a 59-57 lead into the under 8 media timeout. A quick 5-1 run for Purdue pushed their lead to 6 with 6:57 left, their largest lead of the night at that point. That was immediately followed by 6-0 run by Illinois where Coleman Hawkins and Marcus Domask got to the rim 3 straight trips. After a Matt Painter timeout. Zach Edey missed a hook shot and Illinois would get to the foul line after a Braden Smith foul on the other end. Illinois would take a two point lead until Fletcher Loyer went on a personal 7-0 run to put Purdue up 5 with 1:27 left. Lance Jones and Braden Smith would both make massive threes down the strecth, the latter putting Purdue up 6 with 19 seconds left

After Domask added two at the line Purdue grew their lead thanks to a three from Lance Jones assisted by Edey. A great work around the lane and the perimeter led to that one. It looked like Edey had an easy bucket there so passing it up for the more difficult three was a touch choice but one that ultimately paid off. A three point play on the other end made Purdue fans sweat but who else but Braden Smith stepped up for a backbreaking three to finish the scoring. Smith hit Illinois with both the ice in his veins and the go to sleep after hitting that dagger.

Takeaways

Purdue went on the road and won in a tough environment against a very athletic tough team. By winning this one Purdue wins their second straight outright Big Ten title. Just an incredible comeback victory for this Purdue team.