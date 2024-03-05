Purdue Baseball: Weekend Multi-Series Recap

As Purdue baseball gets into the big boy potion of the schedule, the Boilers sit at 8-3 going into a Tuesday afternoon game at Notre Dame.

This weekend, the Boilermakers went to Greenville, North Carolina to play #11 East Carolina, Southeastern Louisiana, and Cal State Fullerton.

The East Carolina Pirates, highly ranked and known for their bats (I almost said swords but that’s a term for swinging and missing...), dispatched our boys 7-1 in the Friday game. Nothing huge of note here, but the one run did come in the form of a solo homer from junior infielder Logan Sutter in the top of the ninth.

The Baseball Boilers bounced back, blanking Southeastern Louisiana 5-0. The scoring began with a second inning solo shot to right center field from the Aussie junior Keenan Spence. Senior outfielder Couper Cornblum had a sacrifice RBI in the third to make it 2-0. Fifth-year senior Mike Bolton, Jr. (I’d go by Mike, as well. Shout out to the movie Office Space) delivered yet another solo home run in the fifth to make it 3-0, and the scoring concluded with a single to right from redshirt freshman Brody Chrisman as a pinch hitter. He sent Spence and Sutter home.

The most impressive win of the weekend had to have been against Cal State Fullerton for two reasons. First, they typically field a pretty darn good team. The Boilers beat them 11-3 before the trip back to Indiana.

Second, and perhaps more importantly, the Boilers scored ten runs in the top of the first. TEN RUNS IN THE TOP OF THE FIRST INNING. It’s good to see that this team is capable of offensive explosion against solid competition.

A Camden Gasser double scored Bolton. A Sutter single advanced Luke Gaffney and scored Gasser. Connor Caskenette knocked a single to right field, sending Gaffney to home plate. Cornblum had a two RBI double, scoring Spence and Caskenette. Another Australian got involved in the fray when Jo Stevens singling to right to score Cornblum. Bolton hit a single, Thomas Green went to third, Stevens scored. As if things weren’t going badly enough for Fullerton, a wild pitch scored Green. Caskenette then his a two RBI single to center to send Gasser and Bolton home.

Phew. I love when a baseball game is a foregone conclusion in the middle of the first inning, but only for my team of course. Scoring concluded with Stevens yet again sending Cornblum home in the top of the seventh...not like they needed it.

At the time of posting this article, the Boilers are in the second inning with the Fighting Irish, so if you have a chance, please watch! It is broadcast on the ACC Network.

