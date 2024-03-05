3 Purdue at #12 Illinois - How to Watch and Open Thread

#3 Purdue travels to Illinois today to take on the Fighting Illini. These two teams met in Mackey Arena earlier this year and Purdue went on a huge run to open the game before allowing Illinois to claw back into it and keep the game tight. It was my first experience with “booty ball”. Zach Edey found himself in foul trouble early and often in that one and wound up playing just 23 minutes and finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Purdue was led in that one by TKR with 23 and Lance Jones with 17.

This game will look a lot different. For Purdue fans, there’s the hope that Edey will stay out of foul trouble and be able to take advantage of his size and skill against this Illinois defense that has been allowing buckets and buckets of points as of late. Illinois of course will also look differently as they will have their full roster available this time.

If Purdue wins this game they win the outright Big Ten title as Illinois is the only other team that can share in Purdue’s Big Ten title. Should Purdue lose there are still two additional opportunities to lock up an outright title with the game against Wisconsin being the one that Purdue can control and Illinois heading to Iowa for their final game being the other. So join us tonight as we discuss this one.

Who: #3 Purdue 26-3 (15-3) vs. #12 Illinois 22-7 (13-5)

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: State Farm Center - Capacity 15,500

Streaming: Peacock (Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel, Stephen Bardo)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)