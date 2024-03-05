Women’s Basketball: #12 Purdue to face #13 Northwestern in Round One of Big Ten Tournament

The Big Ten Tournament for women’s basketball kicks off tomorrow in Minneapolis and will take place March 6-10. Ohio State, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan State claimed the top four seeds and will not play until Friday.

2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Announced #B1GWBBT https://t.co/d7BhayAjXC — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) March 4, 2024

Purdue got the 12 seed and will face off against 13 seed Northwestern at 5:30 on Peacock. Purdue faced the Wildcats one time this season back in February where the Boilers won handedly 74-48. #11 Minnesota and #14 Rutgers will play 25 minutes after the game concludes.

If Purdue wins, they will go against Nebraska on the second day following the 11:30 game. The Cornhuskers defeated the Boilers in both of their meetings this season. For Purdue to have a chance to get into the NCAA tournament they would have to win out against one of the toughest tournament schedules.