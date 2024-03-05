 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Women’s Basketball: #12 Purdue to face #13 Northwestern in Round One of Big Ten Tournament

For the first time in history the tournament is sold out

By GamedayGabi
/ new
Syndication: Journal-Courier Chad Krockover/for the Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Big Ten Tournament for women’s basketball kicks off tomorrow in Minneapolis and will take place March 6-10. Ohio State, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan State claimed the top four seeds and will not play until Friday.

Purdue got the 12 seed and will face off against 13 seed Northwestern at 5:30 on Peacock. Purdue faced the Wildcats one time this season back in February where the Boilers won handedly 74-48. #11 Minnesota and #14 Rutgers will play 25 minutes after the game concludes.

If Purdue wins, they will go against Nebraska on the second day following the 11:30 game. The Cornhuskers defeated the Boilers in both of their meetings this season. For Purdue to have a chance to get into the NCAA tournament they would have to win out against one of the toughest tournament schedules.

