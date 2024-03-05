 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Women’s Basketball: Mary Ashley Stevenson Is Your Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Stevenson is the fourth Boiler in Purdue history to earn the achievement

By GamedayGabi
Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a break-out freshman season, Mary Ashley Stevenson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year by the league’s media this afternoon.

This is the first time in 20 years that a Purdue freshman has won the award; in fact, the last time was when head coach Katie Geralds won it herself back in 2004.

She sported a black face guard during the end of the season after her breaking her nose during the Ohio State game. The freshman never slowed down having a career night shortly after dropping 25 points and going 9/9 from the charity stripe against Illinois.

During Big Ten play, Stevenson averaged 10.2 points and 4.6 rebounds finishing second in rebounding and scoring in the conference among rookies. She earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice and was the first USBWA National Freshman of the week in Purdue history. Stevenson also earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Freshman team and honorable mention all-conference by the media.

