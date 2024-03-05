Women’s Basketball: Mary Ashley Stevenson Is Your Big Ten Freshman of the Year

After a break-out freshman season, Mary Ashley Stevenson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year by the league’s media this afternoon.

Statement MAde @MA_Stevenson20 is a B1G Freshman of the Year! pic.twitter.com/bx67mkTNXo — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) March 5, 2024

This is the first time in 20 years that a Purdue freshman has won the award; in fact, the last time was when head coach Katie Geralds won it herself back in 2004.

She sported a black face guard during the end of the season after her breaking her nose during the Ohio State game. The freshman never slowed down having a career night shortly after dropping 25 points and going 9/9 from the charity stripe against Illinois.

During Big Ten play, Stevenson averaged 10.2 points and 4.6 rebounds finishing second in rebounding and scoring in the conference among rookies. She earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice and was the first USBWA National Freshman of the week in Purdue history. Stevenson also earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Freshman team and honorable mention all-conference by the media.