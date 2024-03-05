Hammer and Rails Reacts Survey - Who is the GOAT?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Purdue Boilermakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’ve got two questions for you today. Instead of focusing on the Illinois game, because we won’t have results by the time of the game, I wanted to ask more big picture questions this week. First, we look at if the Big Ten Tournament results mean anything to you. Do they impact the way that you view this season? I know there’s been so much focus on March that I think I know where this answer is going to go.

Second, and the one that will likely cause more argument and discussion, who is the Purdue men’s basketball GOAT? I know that Zach Edey’s career isn’t done but I think the question is worth being raised now.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/7G5JC3/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.