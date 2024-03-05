Purdue Basketball: Illinois Preview

University of Illinois Fighting Illini (22-7)

Big 10: 13-5 (2nd)

Ken Pom #12

Basic Information

Location: Urbana-Champaign

Type of School: Public Land Grant Research University

Mascot: None (Soon to be the Belted Kingfisher?)

Head Coach - Brad Underwood

Seasons at Illinois: 7

Illinios Record: 136-86

Other Head Coaching Jobs:

Stephen F. Austin (89-14)

Oklahoma State (20-13)

Overall Record: 245-113

Regular Season Conference Championships: 4 (SFA - 3, Ill - 1)

Conference Tournament Championships: 4 (SFA - 3, Ill - 1)

NCAA Appearances: 7 (4-7)

Final 4 Appearances: 0

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 126.8 (3)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17.2 (142)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 103 (15)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17 (71)

Adjusted Tempo

70.2 (57)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Effective FG%: 54.2 (38)

Turnover %: 15.2 (62)

Off. Reb. %: 36.2 (18)

FTA/FGA: 37.1 (72)

Defense

Effective FG%: 47.6 (46)

Turnover %: 12.6 (359)

Off. Reb. %: 25.8 (58)

FTA/FGA: 27.4 (50)

Personnel

Illinois Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Point Guard 3 Marcus Domask Sr. 6'6" 215 Southern Illinois 34 16 4.9 3.4 Shooting Guard 4 Justin Harmon Sr. 6'4" 180 Utah Valley 20.6 7 3.1 1.2 Small Forward 0 Terrence Shannon Sr. 6'6" 225 Texas Tech 33.8 22 4.4 2.2 Power Forward 13 Quincy Guerrier Sr. 6'8" 220 Oregon 24.9 10.2 6.7 0.3 Center 33 Coleman Hawkins Sr. 6'10" 225 N/A 31.6 13.3 5.8 2.8

Illinois Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Center 42 Dain Dainja Jr. 6'9" 270 Baylor 9.7 5.4 3.3 0.3 Shooting Guard 20 Ty Rodgers So. 6'6" 200 N/A 23 6.4 5.1 2.2 Small Forward 10 Luke Goode Jr. 6'7" 210 N/A 21.1 6.2 3.8 0.5 Point Guard 11 Niccolo Moretti Fr. 6'1" 160 N/A 7.4 2.1 1.1 0.9

Illinois on Offense

Forget most of what you learned about Illinois in the first match-up at Mackey. This is a different team. All-American Terrance Shannon is back from suspension, and Justin Harmon is a starter. That’s two big changes to their starting lineup from the game on January 5th.

You don’t add this much without having to take something away, and Luke Goode appears to be the minutes casualty from the return of Shannon. He put up 16 points in 35 minutes against the Boilermakers in Mackey, and his 4-8, 3-point shooting helped keep them in the game. In their game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Goode played 5 minutes and didn’t score a point.

Essentially, Brad Underwood traded a perimeter shooter for one of, if not the best, transition player in the nation. Shannon is a one-man fast break capable of stealing buckets with his speed and aggression to the basket. At least once a game, the other team simply doesn’t pick him up in time because they’re not prepared for his speed. What his speed and aggression lead to, other than direct buckets, is fouls. Shannon draws 6.8(23) fouls per 40 minutes. What’s particularly concerning is that a good number of those fouls occur at the rim where he uses his 6’6”, 225-pound frame to draw contact and finish at the rim. When he gets to the line, he hits 79% of the attempts.

Shannon is going to be a problem for Purdue. We’re back to the same “issue” I run into every preview; Purdue doesn’t have an easy answer on the roster for a true wing. Fletcher Loyer, under no circumstances, should guard Terrance Shannon. That’s asking for Zach to pick up fouls at the rim because Loyer can’t stay in front and will need help at the rim. Lance Jones usually draws the assignment, but Illinois brings something unique to the table: a 6’6”, 215-pound point guard.

Marcus Domask, like Shannon, is a problem for Purdue in terms of matchups. At Mackey, Domask put up 26 points and 5 assists and bullied Purdue’s small backcourt. The 10 free throws he attempts speak to the Boilermakers’ inability to contain Lance Jones’ former teammate. When Domask wanted to get into the paint, he got into the paint in the first matchup, now he’s joined by another dynamic wing, spreading Purdue’s defensive resources even thinner. The options in the true wing range are Ethan Morton and Camden Heide. They both played more minutes than normal in the first matchup (Morton 13 and Heide 12), and that was without Shannon. Coach Painter is going to earn his paycheck tonight because I’m not sure how Purdue handles Domask and Shannon.

Luckily, I’m a blogger and not one of the best college coaches in the nation.

Quincy Guerrier is their energy guy. In the first game, he killed Purdue, putting up 18 points (his high in Big 10 play) and 10 rebounds, including 3 of the offensive variety. The 4 spot can occasionally be an issue on the road. Kaufman-Renn had a breakout game in the first contest, putting up 23 points. Purdue could use that version of Kaufmann-Renn tonight because his size and rebounding will be needed today. I’m sure you’ll also see plenty of Mason Gillis, and he needs to be locked in early; he’s had a few uneven performances on the road. The Boilers will need their big, beefy boy to battle on the boards.

Last, but not least, we’ve got everyone’s favorite self-styled villain in Coleman-Hawkins. In Mackey, Coach Painter put Zach on Illinois guard Ty Rodgers because Rodgers was in the midst of an Ethan Mortonesque crisis of confidence and developed a scoring phobia. I doubt you’ll see Zach guard the more offensively capable Justin Harmon. That leaves the Big Maple on either Quincy Guerrier or Illinois’ best shooter in Coleman-Hawkins. Not an ideal matchup considering Purdue is going to need rim protection with Shannon and Domask playing bully ball.

All trash talk aside, Illinois is a damn good team with an offense that’s hard to stop when it gets rolling. On paper, they present several tough matchups for Purdue’s undersized backcourt and jumbo-sized frontcourt. I expect Illinois to push the pace and try to win this game in transition. When the game ends up in the half court, look for either Shannon or Domask on side pick and pops with Coleman-Hawkins, forcing Zach to choose between helping on the drive or leaving Coleman-Hawkins open.

This could be a tough night for Purdue’s defense.

Illinois on Defense

It’s not all doom and gloom for the Big 10 Champs. Everything I said above about Illinois being a tough match-up for Purdue applies to Illinois, except they haven’t found a way to overcome their individual defensive issues. Simply put, Illinois plays marginal to bad team defense, and while Illinois has the 3rd most efficient offense in the nation, Purdue has the 2nd.

Purdue also has Zach Edey. Zach’s going to have to guard Coleman-Hawkins on the perimeter in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pops, but Coleman-Hawkins, all 225 pounds of him, has to contend with Zach in the paint and crashing down the lane as the roll man. At the same time, Zach only had 10 points against Illinois in the first game. If that happens tonight, I don’t think Purdue can overcome it on the road (not even sure I needed to type that), but the odds of Zach barely cracking double digits are slim in this one.

The formula for Purdue remains the same, and Illinois will let them play their game. Look for Purdue to push the ball up the court, look for easy buckets early, and then settle in with their Smith/Edey high pick-and-roll game in the half court. Adding Shannon back should help their defense, but it also picks up the pace of the game. Purdue will have their opportunities to score, both inside with Zach, and on the perimeter.

This one comes down to Purdue hitting shots. If the Boilers drop their open looks from the perimeter, all is well. If they don’t, they lose. I don’t see a way forward for Purdue if they don’t shoot a decent percentage from 3 tonight. They haven’t hit a decent percentage of 3’s on the road in a long while. It would behoove them to hit a couple (more than a couple actually) tonight against an Illinois defense that will be geared up to clog the lane with their wings and challenge Purdue to hit catch-and-shoot jumpers over closing defenders.

Prediction

KenPom

Purdue: 85

Illinois: 84

Confidence: 85-85

Drew

Purdue: 91

Illinois: 87

KenPom sees this as a toss-up, with a 3% nod to Purdue. I honestly have no idea what’s going to happen in this game because I don’t know how, or if, Purdue is going to shoot from deep. Therefore, don’t consider this a prediction; consider it me trying to manifest the game I would like to see. I’m hoping for an all-time Big 10 classic featuring two of the best offenses in the nation slugging it out, with the Boilermakers prevailing at the end. I feel like we deserve that type of game tonight.