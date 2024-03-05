The Three Pointer: Purdue vs. Illinois

The Purdue Boilermakers will make the short trek west to Champaign, Illinois to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in one of the marquee matchups this year in the B1G. Purdue won the previous meeting with Trey Kaufman-Renn taking center stage, scoring 23 points with Zach Edey limited to just 10 points in 23 minutes due to foul trouble. Both Edey and Smith have elevated their play over the last several games and will look to seize an outright B1G title with a victory in what may end up being another three game lead heading into the final against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Let’s get into ‘The Three Pointer!’

1 | Limit Marcus Domask in Isolation Situations

In the first game against the Illini, Terrance Shannon Jr. was notably absent due to some legal issues (I’ll leave it at that) and Illinois struggled to adjust to the environment that Mackey provided. Purdue played a great first half and held a 47-32 advantage and had limited the Illini to 35.5% shooting from the field and turned it over only four times. Domask, who had elevated himself to make up for the loss of TSJ, had just 6 points on 1-4 shooting (4-4 free throws). The second half, though, was a different story.

Illini Head Coach Brad Underwood isolated defenders on Domask and let him play through the interior to take advantage of his size. The Illini guard went 7-13 from the field (1-2 free throws) and 5-6 from the free throw line to score 20 points in the second half. The focus Purdue needed to place on him eventually led to shooting opportunities for Luke Goode (16 points on 4-8 3pt) and Quincy Guerrier (18 points on 7-13 shooting).

Purdue should have a better idea of what the Illini will want to do now that Shannon Jr. and Domask have been playing alongside one another and it is likely that they will look to exploit whoever Fletcher Loyer is left to guard. This is where having guys like Ethan Morton, Cam Heide, and Myles Colvin is helping as there are options there in the event Loyer is struggling offensively and isn’t able to hold up defensively.

Domask has scored in double figures in 21 of the last 23 games for the Illini with eight of those games being games of 20 or more points. TSJ may get the publicity because of how he can get up and down the floor and because he is an NBA ready talent but Domask is what separates the Illini from being a good team to a potentially great one.

2 | Don’t Allow Terrance Shannon Jr. Opportunities to Straight Line Drive to the Rim

Since his return, Shannon Jr. appears to have not missed a beat since his legal issues caused him to sit for a number of games (again, I’m not going to get into those). He has yet to fail in twenty three games this season to hit the double digit mark. In fact, he has scored at least 20 points in 14 of those 23 games. Flat out, he has made himself into one of the best offensive players in the country as part of an Illini program that has gotten stronger under Brad Underwood.

Shannon Jr. has always shown an ability to score the ball but had limited opportunities at Texas Tech, which led to his departure from that program. He averaged 17.2 with the Illini last year and has stepped it up to 22 points this season (had it not been for the legal issues, he would be a no-brainer First Team B1G and First Team All American). What can Purdue do to limit him at home in Champaign? Well, it may be as easy as just not allowing him to get his nose to the rim in straight line drives.

Shannon Jr. may be one of the fastest players in college basketball with the ball in his hands and when he looks to push the envelope to score, it puts defenses in tough situations. Oftentimes, he will push the ball and get to the rim against a defense that hasn’t done enough to force him to hesitate because they didn’t get back to set their defense. This is especially true after a missed shot and Purdue has been susceptible to that so far this season. The has typically led to fouls and he is getting to the free throw line 8.4 times per game and converting on 79.4% of those opportunities.

TSJ is a good overall player and has shown an ability to be a catch-and-shoot type player from behind the arc when Domask or others attack the paint, so helping off of him isn’t a great option. Limiting him in the open court or in transition opportunities by getting the defense set and forcing the Illini offense to operate as much in the half court is the best option against one of the best offensive teams in the country. You aren’t going to stop Shannon Jr. but limiting his opportunities at the rim will also limit his chances at the free throw line.

3 | Hold the Illini to 85 points or lower

Flat out, Illinois is not a good defensive team right now. In fact, in their last 11 games that Illini have given up 80 or more points (with the three games coming to Michigan without Dug McDaniel, Ohio State before they fired Chris Holtman, and Indiana before they got Xavier Johnson back). Purdue should have little issue scoring the ball today unless they just don’t have a good offensive game but where Purdue can make it difficult for the Illini is on the defensive end.

Illinois will likely try to go small and have Coleman Hawkins playing the 5 to force Purdue to guard five shooters and take Edey out of the lane where he can dissuade drives to the rim. In that instance, Purdue needs to simply force the Illini into continued contested shots that are difficult to continue hitting for an entire game. The Illini have proven to be one of the best offensive teams in the country, ranking 3rd on Kenpom (Purdue is rated 2nd) but it isn’t like the Illini are facing teams that are well balanced that are good on both ends of the floor. This is likely the formula to beat the Illini as they struggle defensively to limit, even poor offensive teams, from scoring 80 points.

In the last eight games, the Illini have clearly gone with the strategy of knowing they can simply outscore opponents because they can’t matchup with them for an entire forty minutes. But what could happen when a team is both a highly rated offensive and defensive team?

Purdue has held every opponent this season under 80 points with the exception of five teams. Those games were Northwestern in OT x 2(92 & 96), Alabama (86), Arizona (84), Nebraska (88) with each of those teams ranking in the top 47 in terms of offensive efficiency according to Kenpom. In fact, outside of the Arizona game (which was played at a weird pace), the other teams had banner days against the Boilers in one aspect or another. Plainly put, Purdue’s a damn good defensive team but can they hold the Illini under 80? If they do, they’ll grab one of the bigger road victories in the B1G this season.

And 1 | Get Production Outside of Edey, Smith, and Jones/Loyer

In the last game against the Ilini, it was Trey Kaufman-Renn’s 23 points that were the difference maker as Edey was limited to just 23 minutes of playing time due to foul trouble. It is doubtful that he struggles like that again while Smith’s play over the last month suggests he will not struggle either. Illinois’ defense allows teams to get themselves into their sets and seems to simply try to take the approach of out scoring their opponents through their own efficiency. Against a team like Purdue who relishes that ability, it is going to mean Smith and Edey are going to have plenty of opportunities to score. It’ll be their job to simply connect on those chances.

The issue is that Purdue has struggled to really get that third and fourth scorer at times over the last month as Jones and Loyer really haven’t had an offensive game where both played well in quite some time. Is this the game where both of them put it together and Smith isn’t needed to score as much and can facilitate more? Or will we Mason Gillis get plenty of opportunities to connect from outside with the attention that Illinois is going to throw at Edey (full disclosure, I think the Illini are going to simply let Edey go one on one most times and hope for an inefficient game from him while trading more 3’s for 2’s against Purdue).

My point about getting some production from someone else lies with what we saw against Michigan State. Loyer finally came out of his slump somewhat while Smith and Edey continued to play great. Jones and TKR, though, combined for just 3 points on 1-9 shooting while the bench had just 7 points (all from Mason Gillis). That’s not going to cut it against Illinois. Purdue is going to need more from the guys not named Smith and Edey while the bench is going to need to outscore the Illini’s bench once again.

Players to Watch:

Terrance Shannon Jr. | #0 | 5th Year | Guard | 6’6 210 | 22 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.2 ast, 1 blk, 35.7% 3pt (55-154)

One of the more electric players in college basketball because of his quickness and ability to get to the rim, Shannon Jr. lifts the Illini offensively because of his size where Illinois can play 6’6 or taller and most positions on the floor. Although many from Illinoi want to claim his ability on defense should place him in elite company, the facts are that Illinois are a vastly worse defensive team since he returned. Look for Jones to be given this assignment most of the game with Smith, Morton, and maybe Colvin being tasked at times.

Marcus Domask | #3 | Senior | Forward | 6’6 215 | 16 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.4 ast, 29.1% 3pt (32-110)

Although he has taken a bit of a backseat to TSJ because of his return, Illinois’ success this season likely hinges on what he can and can’t do on the floor alongside the dynamic guard. With TSJ away, it was clearly Domask’s team and he was scoring in a big way and the Illini were playing vastly improved on the defensive end. He is more of a big guard who can back down smaller players into the interior where he is savvy enough to score in a multitude of ways. This may end up being a Heide/Morton assignment with Jones likely being asked to defend TSJ.

Coleman Hawkins | #33 | Senior | Forward | 6’10 200 | 13.3 pts, 5.8 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.7 stl, 39.8% 3pt (49-123)

Probably the most unlikeable player across the entire league since Brad Davidson (and I would argue probably more for Purdue fans), the ability has never been a question for Hawkins. At 6’10 with guard like feet and ability, he presents a unique challenge for most college teams to defend. He can score well in the post and shoots near 40% from behind the arc. The Illini appear at their best when they put him at the five and play with lots of wings and guards on the floor. That does, however, leave them susceptible in the post as he does have a tough time defending there one on one. This is likely a TKR, Gillis, Heide, and even Morton assignment throughout the game.

Prediction:

This is a tough one because I just think Purdue is a tough matchup for Illinois. Yes, Illinois is built a certain way and that can present challenges for teams that are built in a similar manner to their own because their athletic ability and length is paired with some actual skill. The question becomes, how does Illinois stack up with Edey when he can stay in the game for 30 or more minutes? This could be another big game for Edey but will he get the support from the players around him to grab a big victory on the road?

Illinois is playing for a chance to stay in the conference championship race and trying to bump themselves back up the seed lines some after falling down a bit the last few weeks. It’s also pretty apparent that the Illini, for whatever reason, have some bee in their bonnet about Purdue’s success the last several years.

Purdue might have been going into this game with some excuses for a loss as it wouldn’t really matter much in the world of college basketball but I think the continued disrespect the team is given because of the AP Poll might provide some extra incentive for them to play really well. In the end, though, I think Illinois has more to play for and it is at home for their senior night and that isn’t typically a good recipe when a team has already locked up one of their goals on the season.

Purdue: 83

Illinois: 84