Boiler Up Down South: The BUDS talk Michigan State

Boiler Up Down South is back to talking about your conference champions in men’s basketball (FOR A RECORD 26TH TIME).

Drew, aka Druski, and Garrett, aka Gurt, talk the Michigan State game.

What did the BUDS enjoy from the defense? And what of the offense? Did we yell “EDEY SMASH” when he dunked and an hung onto the rim for a tasteful amount of time? Was the group chat, as the kids used to say, lit?

How the heck can the Boilers win tough games with under 50 shot attempts when slow pace was a main complaint of last season? Is Loyer getting hot at the perfect time? Why is Tom Izzo so annoying?

These are addressed. Don’t worry. And please enjoy the podcast artwork Garrett made in November and hasn’t used yet. He and Drew already had some cartoony faces and mannerisms. We are now at peak cartoon.

Stats and information are stored in talking form and located conveniently within the podcast compartment directly overhead.

Boiler Up