Smith Added to Bob Cousy Award as Finalist

When the list of finalists was announced for the Bob Cousy Award and it didn’t contain Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith, the outcry was loud. Cleary Boilermaker fans knew the disrespect that had occurred but many fans from opposing teams across the B1G shared those same sentiments. Smith had clearly made a massive jump from his freshman to sophomore year and the results clearly spoke for themselves.

Last season, Smith had averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. That alone garnered him a spot on the All Freshman Team but just an honorable mention otherwise. Smith had grown accustomed to being overlooked given his well documented recruiting leading up to his commitment to Purdue. What did the Boilermaker point guard do up to that first announcement of the finalists at the end of January? He had averaged 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 43.8% from behind the arc. Those were far better numbers than many others that had found their way onto that list of finalists and so it seemed Smith would again be overlooked. He seemed to want to make a point in the games that followed.

Since that announcement, Purdue has played eight games and Smith has averaged 15.5 points, 7.25 assists, 8.13 rebounds, and 2.25 steals. When accounting for just NET top 20 opponents through the season, Smith’s numbers continue to impress where he has averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2 steals while shooting 56.7% from behind the arc. Just an absurd decision not to include Smith in the original list of finalists.

5 players in Big Ten history have had at least:

350 points, 200 assists, 150 rebounds



✅: 2023-24 -- Braden Smith

✅: 2022-23 -- Jalen Pickett

✅: 2019-20 -- Marcus Carr

✅: 2015-16 -- Denzel Valentine

✅: 1978-79 -- Magic Johnson

✅: 1977-78 -- Magic Johnson pic.twitter.com/ORFQDATsQV — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 26, 2024

The outcry was loud enough and the graphic pulled showed that Smith has been playing at an All American level for the entire season. In fact, when you include assist numbers into the breakdown from above, only Magic Johnson has had a season similar to the one that Braden Smith is currently having. If you are on a list for the type of season you are having and there is only one other person on that list and their name is Magic Johnson, I think you should probably include that person on an award list.

Smith joins Alabama Crimson Tide’s Mark Sears, Houston Cougars‘ Jamal Shead, Marquette Golden Eagles’ Tyler Kolek, and UCONN Huskies’ Tristan Newton as the five finalists for the Cousy Award. Fans can vote for their favorite starting Friday, March 8th at hoophallawards.com. The fan vote will account for one committee vote during the selection process.