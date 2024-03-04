Purdue Falls in Latest AP Top 25

Despite not losing a game between AP Polls Purdue found themselves dropping down one spot from their prior #2 ranking. For any IU fans reading this article, that means Purdue now sits at #3 in the AP Poll. That’s why I chose to use that picture of Braden Smith. UConn jumped the Boilermakers. It is important to note that Purdue was just one point ahead of UConn last week so this wasn’t wholly unexpected. Purdue now finds themselves three points behind the Huskies.

Purdue has remained in the top five for the entire season. Quite the accomplishment for this Boilermaker team and their coaching staff.

There were a number of teams you’ll recognize as past (and future) Purdue opponents in this week’s AP top 25.

#4 Tennessee - Purdue win in Hawaii

#5 Arizona - Purdue win in Indianapolis

#8 Marquette - Purdue win in Hawaii

#12 Illinois - Purdue win in Mackey - Second matchup on Tuesday

#16 Alabama - Purdue win in Toronto

#19 Gonzaga - Purdue victory in Hawaii

Michigan State somehow still receiving two points in this one. No idea how or why.