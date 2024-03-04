Weekly Article Index: 3/4 - 3/11

Filed under:
Mar 4, 2024, 6:27am EST
Smith Added to Bob Cousy Award as Finalist
Smith’s play spoke louder than ever over the last month and was added to the finalist list
Purdue Falls in Latest AP Top 25
Dropping to #3 despite not losing.
Purdue Non-Con Tracker: March is Here!
It is almost time for the madness to ensue, so let’s take another look at Purdue’s resume.
The Old Gold Show - 26 Championships & Illinois Up Next
Purdue wins number 26 but faces Illinois next.
Boiler Alert - 26 Championships? How Sweet it is!
I love confetti.