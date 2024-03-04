Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Week 17

1) Purdue (-)

W vs Michigan State

BTT Possible Seeds: 1-2

Remaining Games: @Illinois, Wisconsin

Normally, I use the picture on this article to showcase a team that had a really big week or upset win. Well, I think Purdue winning at least a share of the Big Ten Championship constitutes as a big week. Next up for the Boilers is Illinois where they will look to cement their 1-seed in both the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

2) Illinois (-)

W vs Minnesota, W at Wisconsin

BTT Possible Seeds: 1-3

Remaining Games: Purdue, @Iowa

Illinois kept pace this week with Purdue by continuing to light up the nets on offense. The Illini have score 85 points or more in 6 straight games and 8 of 9. However, the Illini are giving up over 82 points per game in that same stretch. Illinois would need to win out and have Purdue drop to Wisconsin at home for the Illini to tie for the Big Ten Championship.

3) Nebraska (+1)

L at Ohio State, W vs Rutgers

Remaining Games: @Michigan

BTT Possible Seeds: 3-6

The home-road split returned for the Huskers as they were beat down by a surging Ohio State team before finishing off a perfect conference home record against Rutgers. I’d be reluctant to put money on Nebraska in the post-season considering how they perform outside of Lincoln. I’m just going to throw this out there: Nebraska’s lone road victory came against Indiana, a fellow Adidas school. Maybe, just maybe, it’s the ball.

4) Northwestern (-1)

W at Maryland, L vs Iowa

Remaining Games: @Michigan State, Minnesota

BTT Possible Seeds: 2-8

This team lost some firepower when Ty Berry went down with a season-ending injury. Even more was lost when Ryan Langborg was sidelined. Langborg will return but for now, Northwestern is putting a whole bunch of pressure on Boo Buie.

5) Iowa (+2)

W vs Penn State, W at Northwestern

Remaining Games: Illinois

BTT Possible Seeds: 3-8

It has got to be a good week to be an Iowa fan. Caitlyn Clark is breaking records left and right, Payton Sandfort recorded the first triple-double in Hawkeyes men’s history, and Iowa has landed squarely on the bubble. A win against Illinois in the regular season finale would do wonders for Iowa’s resume and a strong run in the BTT might get them into the NCAAT field.

6) Michigan State (-)

L at #2 Purdue

Remaining Games: Northwestern, @Indiana

BTT Possible Seeds: 5-10

A six point loss in Mackey would constitute as a moral victory for the Spartans. Unfortunately, moral victories don’t get you into March Madness albeit MSU’s reputation might.

7) Wisconsin (-2)

L at Indiana, L vs #13 Illinois

Remaining Games: Rutgers, @Purdue

BTT Possible Seeds: 3-8

I said last week that it’s put up or shut up time for Wisconsin. The Badgers then proceeded to be shut down by Indiana and Illinois, the latter coming at home. Greg Gard and company aren’t even in line for a double-bye anymore and they still have to travel to Mackey and take on the Boilermakers (plus a home game against Rutgers).

8) Minnesota (-)

L at # 13 Illinois, W vs Penn State

Remaining Games: Indiana, @Northwestern

BTT Possible Seeds: 3-10

Minnesota put up 97 in a game and lost; let that sink in. The Gophers are the feel-good story of the Big Ten season and will likely fall short of the NCAAT. They should be an NIT team though, something I didn’t think possible of Ben Johnson’s squad back in November.

9) Ohio State (+2)

W vs Nebraska, W vs Michigan

Remaining Games: @Rutgers

BTT Possible Seeds: 8-12

I commend Ohio State for how they are playing post-Holtmann. Jake Diebler has fired his team up and is 4-1 so far. No, Ohio State will not make the tournament unless they win their next 5 straight games, but even the most remote chance of it happening is more than what Buckeye fans had 3 weeks ago.

10) Indiana (+3)

W vs Wisconsin, W at Maryland

Remaining Games: @Minnesota, Michigan State

BTT Possible Seeds: 5-13

Credit to the Hoosiers, they are not going down quietly. Sure, wins against Wisconsin and at Maryland are not the same as a few seasons ago (or even earlier this season) but that’s not Indiana’s fault. IU is still a likely NIT team but just like others in the Big Ten, they make sure no game is easy.

11) Rutgers (+1)

W vs Michigan, L at Nebraska

Remaining Games: @Wisconsin, Ohio State

BTT Possible Seeds: 8-13

Rutger is one of ten teams to fall victim to the voodoo in Lincoln after a win against hapless Michigan in Piscataway. At least the Scarlet Knights aren’t at the total bottom of the barrel.

12) Penn State (-3)

L at Iowa, L at Minnesota

Remaining Games: Maryland

BTT Possible Seeds: 8-13

It was a tough week for Penn State as they fall down into the bottom four of the Big Ten standings. The Nittany Lions are cementing their status as ‘pesky but not enough talent to compete at the top’. Still, it’s a decent start for Mike Rhoades.

13) Maryland (-3)

L vs Northwestern, L vs Indiana

Remaining Games: @Penn State

BTT Possible Seeds: 11-13

Maryland is now locked into a bottom-four team and will play on Wednesday next week. It has been a disappointing season for the Terps considering the talent they brought back. Then again, it’s been a down year for all of the teams in the Eastern time zone except 1.

14) Michigan (-)

L at Rutgers, L at Ohio State

Remaining Games: Nebraska

BTT Possible Seeds: 14

Not much else to say about Michigan. They are in dead last of the Big Ten for the first time in 57 years and they will be no better than 3 games back of 13th place. Watch them win a BTT game or two though, just because they have nothing to lose.