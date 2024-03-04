Purdue Non-Con Tracker: March is Here!

Quad Chart
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quadrant
|Home
|Neutral
|Away
|Quad 1
|1-30
|1-50
|1-75
|Quad 2
|31-75
|51-100
|76-135
|Quad 3
|76-160
|101-200
|136-240
|Quad 4
|161+
|201+
|241+
** Indicates that the team is the current leader/champion of their conference
Samford Bulldogs**
**Won SoCon Regular Season Championship**
NET: 81
KenPom: 86
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: L at Wofford, W vs The Citadel
Morehead State Eagles**
**Shared OVC Regular Season Championship**
NET: 117
KenPom: 123
Quad-3 Win
Since last update: W vs Southeast Missouri, W vs Lindenwood
Xavier Musketeers
Currently T-8th in Big East
NET: 61
KenPom: 51
Quad-2 Win
Since last update: W vs DePaul, W at Georgetown
#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)
Finished 2nd in WCC
NET: 16
KenPom: 15
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at San Francisco, W at #17 Saint Mary’s
#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)**
Currently 1st in SEC
NET: 5
KenPom: 5
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs #11 Auburn, W at #14 Alabama
#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)
Currently 2nd in Big East
NET: 14
KenPom: 13
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W vs Providence, L at #12 Creighton
Texas Southern Tigers
Currently 2nd in SWAC
NET: 279
KenPom: 270
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: W at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, W vs Jackson State
Alabama Crimson Tide (N)
Currently 2nd in SEC
NET: 7
KenPom: 8
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Ole Miss, L vs #4 Tennessee
#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)**
Currently 1st in Pac 12
NET: 4
KenPom: 4
Quad-1 Win
Since last update: W at Arizona St, W vs Oregon
Jacksonville Dolphins
Finished 10th in ASUN
NET: 285
KenPom: 283
Quad-4 Win
Since last update: L vs Stetson, L vs Florida Gulf Coast
Eastern Kentucky Colonels**
**Won ASUN Regular Season Championship**
NET: 204
KenPom: 200
Quad-4 Win
Since Purdue game: L at Lipscomb
Conference Tracker:
Conference Tracker
|Date
|Opponent
|NET
|KenPom
|Result
|Quad
|Date
|Opponent
|NET
|KenPom
|Result
|Quad
|1-Dec
|At Northwestern
|53
|46
|L
|1
|4-Dec
|Iowa
|57
|49
|W
|2
|2-Jan
|At Maryland
|74
|50
|W
|1
|5-Jan
|Illinois
|15
|12
|W
|1
|9-Jan
|At Nebraska
|43
|34
|L
|1
|13-Jan
|Penn State
|94
|90
|W
|3
|16-Jan
|At Indiana
|101
|95
|W
|2
|20-Jan
|At Iowa
|57
|49
|W
|1
|23-Jan
|Michigan
|131
|125
|W
|3
|28-Jan
|At Rutgers
|91
|91
|W
|2
|31-Jan
|Northwestern
|53
|46
|W
|2
|4-Feb
|At Wisconsin
|23
|23
|W
|1
|10-Feb
|Indiana
|101
|95
|W
|3
|15-Feb
|Minnesota
|77
|61
|W
|3
|18-Feb
|At Ohio State
|59
|53
|L
|1
|22-Feb
|Rutgers
|91
|91
|W
|3
|25-Feb
|At Michigan
|131
|125
|W
|2
|2-Mar
|Michigan State
|22
|20
|W
|1
|5-Mar
|At Illinois
|15
|12
|-
|1
|10-Mar
|Wisconsin
|23
|23
|-
|1
A few weeks ago, I touched on how Purdue and UConn were the top 2 teams, and it did not matter where they finished because they would get their target path to the Final Four. Well, the same situation now includes Houston. It is nearly a sure thing that these three teams will be the top 3 overall seeds come tourney time. These three teams combined to be 47-0 at home so far, 13-0 in neutral site games, 48-0 in Q2/Q3/Q4 games, and they all are leading their major conferences. Currently, all three are 10-3 in Q1 games, so the margin between them is razor thin. But it really doesn’t matter. Come tourney time, it’s almost a certainty that UConn will be the top seed in the East portion of the bracket and travel to Brooklyn/ Boston, while Purdue will be in the Midwest traveling to Indy / Detroit, and Houston in the South, traveling to Memphis / Dallas. At this point, I would imagine Purdue still gets the nod as the top overall seed just based on their success against teams such as Marquette, Tennessee, Arizona, and Alabama (that’s 4 teams currently fighting for 1 and 2-seeds). The only real difference between the top 1-seed and the second 1-seed is who you would see come the Final Four if the tournament is chalk (it almost never is). That’s some semantics that need not be argued right now.
As of now, Purdue will focus on closing out the regular season and Big Ten Tournament. There are still some quality games ahead of the Boilermakers in the regular season and potentially more in the tourney in Minneapolis. Below is the current Big Ten Tournament layout, but it is bound to change over the last week of the season. For now though, just week winning.
Loading comments...