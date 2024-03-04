Purdue Non-Con Tracker: March is Here!

Quad Chart ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away ﻿Quadrant Home Neutral Away Quad 1 1-30 1-50 1-75 Quad 2 31-75 51-100 76-135 Quad 3 76-160 101-200 136-240 Quad 4 161+ 201+ 241+

** Indicates that the team is the current leader/champion of their conference

Samford Bulldogs**

**Won SoCon Regular Season Championship**

NET: 81

KenPom: 86

Quad-3 Win

Since last update: L at Wofford, W vs The Citadel

Morehead State Eagles**

**Shared OVC Regular Season Championship**

NET: 117

KenPom: 123

Quad-3 Win

Since last update: W vs Southeast Missouri, W vs Lindenwood

Xavier Musketeers

Currently T-8th in Big East

NET: 61

KenPom: 51

Quad-2 Win

Since last update: W vs DePaul, W at Georgetown

#11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (N)

Finished 2nd in WCC

NET: 16

KenPom: 15

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at San Francisco, W at #17 Saint Mary’s

#7 Tennessee Volunteers (N)**

Currently 1st in SEC

NET: 5

KenPom: 5

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs #11 Auburn, W at #14 Alabama

#4 Marquette Golden Eagles (N)

Currently 2nd in Big East

NET: 14

KenPom: 13

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W vs Providence, L at #12 Creighton

Texas Southern Tigers

Currently 2nd in SWAC

NET: 279

KenPom: 270

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: W at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, W vs Jackson State

Alabama Crimson Tide (N)

Currently 2nd in SEC

NET: 7

KenPom: 8

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at Ole Miss, L vs #4 Tennessee

#1 Arizona Wildcats (N)**

Currently 1st in Pac 12

NET: 4

KenPom: 4

Quad-1 Win

Since last update: W at Arizona St, W vs Oregon

Jacksonville Dolphins

Finished 10th in ASUN

NET: 285

KenPom: 283

Quad-4 Win

Since last update: L vs Stetson, L vs Florida Gulf Coast

Eastern Kentucky Colonels**

**Won ASUN Regular Season Championship**

NET: 204

KenPom: 200

Quad-4 Win

Since Purdue game: L at Lipscomb

Conference Tracker:

Conference Tracker ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad ﻿Date Opponent NET KenPom Result Quad 1-Dec At Northwestern 53 46 L 1 4-Dec Iowa 57 49 W 2 2-Jan At Maryland 74 50 W 1 5-Jan Illinois 15 12 W 1 9-Jan At Nebraska 43 34 L 1 13-Jan Penn State 94 90 W 3 16-Jan At Indiana 101 95 W 2 20-Jan At Iowa 57 49 W 1 23-Jan Michigan 131 125 W 3 28-Jan At Rutgers 91 91 W 2 31-Jan Northwestern 53 46 W 2 4-Feb At Wisconsin 23 23 W 1 10-Feb Indiana 101 95 W 3 15-Feb Minnesota 77 61 W 3 18-Feb At Ohio State 59 53 L 1 22-Feb Rutgers 91 91 W 3 25-Feb At Michigan 131 125 W 2 2-Mar Michigan State 22 20 W 1 5-Mar At Illinois 15 12 - 1 10-Mar Wisconsin 23 23 - 1

A few weeks ago, I touched on how Purdue and UConn were the top 2 teams, and it did not matter where they finished because they would get their target path to the Final Four. Well, the same situation now includes Houston. It is nearly a sure thing that these three teams will be the top 3 overall seeds come tourney time. These three teams combined to be 47-0 at home so far, 13-0 in neutral site games, 48-0 in Q2/Q3/Q4 games, and they all are leading their major conferences. Currently, all three are 10-3 in Q1 games, so the margin between them is razor thin. But it really doesn’t matter. Come tourney time, it’s almost a certainty that UConn will be the top seed in the East portion of the bracket and travel to Brooklyn/ Boston, while Purdue will be in the Midwest traveling to Indy / Detroit, and Houston in the South, traveling to Memphis / Dallas. At this point, I would imagine Purdue still gets the nod as the top overall seed just based on their success against teams such as Marquette, Tennessee, Arizona, and Alabama (that’s 4 teams currently fighting for 1 and 2-seeds). The only real difference between the top 1-seed and the second 1-seed is who you would see come the Final Four if the tournament is chalk (it almost never is). That’s some semantics that need not be argued right now.

As of now, Purdue will focus on closing out the regular season and Big Ten Tournament. There are still some quality games ahead of the Boilermakers in the regular season and potentially more in the tourney in Minneapolis. Below is the current Big Ten Tournament layout, but it is bound to change over the last week of the season. For now though, just week winning.