The Old Gold Show - 26 Championships & Illinois Up Next

Casey and I are back with you for the latest episode of The Old Gold Show. We start out with a celebration! But quickly get derailed by bad officiating. Luckily, Casey had the good sense to cut me off as I went on and on about the strange goaltend/foul call/review issue.

But once we got that out of the way we were able to focus on the 26th Big Ten Championship that Purdue won by taking down MSU at Mackey yet again. We hate Tom Izzo while he’s on the floor but damn does he give a good quote off the floor. Casey was in attendance at the post-game and shared what Izzo said about Matt Painter. You can also read it in Casey’s story.

Then, after the celebration is over we look ahead to Illinois. This is an Illinois team that has an incredible offense and has been giving up points in bunches on the other end. So Casey and I wonder if the outcome of this game will change how any of us feel about this Purdue team. We talk about all of it and more on this episode of the Old Gold Show.

Oh, and just in case you’re watching the YouTube version and you like my shirt, you can find it here from Homage a H&R partner.