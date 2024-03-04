Boiler Alert - 26 Championships? How Sweet it is!

The podcast is back to talk about Purdue’s 26th Big Ten championship in men’s basketball and how great it is to have Matt Painter as our head coach. We also talk about Tom Izzo and how he can go from so annoying on the court to such a brilliant mind off it. Maybe it’s our Purdue bias coming into effect there.

Ryan and I talk all the action from this one including the refs being bad, the confetti falling down, and Lance Jones struggling. We also talk about the resurgence of Fletcher Loyer as an offensive threat and what it means that all but 10 of Purdue’s points came from three players. Is that good, bad, or indifferent?

Then we look ahead to the next game on Tuesday, on Peacock, when Purdue heads to take on Illinois and could clinch and outright title while denying a share to Illinois all in one fell swoop. It’s beautiful. So give us a listen, we’ve got a second episode coming out later today.