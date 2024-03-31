1 Purdue Heads to the Final Four - Overcomes Tennessee 72-66

How do you even start to write a story that carries this much gravity for so many? It’s just sports, sure. I mean technically that’s true, but it’s really more than that isn’t it? I don’t have to tell you that though because you’re here on the site reading this article. You know what this game meant to so many. You know the failures Purdue has gone through. You remember the 2019 loss to Virginia. You remember the loss to the 16 seed last season. You remember wanting redemption. Well, today was that day and Purdue had to beat Tennessee to get to the next step.

The first half was as frenetic as you would imagine. Purdue and Tennessee going back and forth with the stars showing out. Dalton Knecht played as good as advertised in that first half with him having 18 of the Volunteers 34 points. However, Purdue was able to exploit his weakness on the defensive end with Loyer blowing by him on two separate occasions. Midway through the first half though, things started to get a little dicey for the Boilermakers as the three pointers weren’t falling. They started out 0-6 before Braden Smith finally found the nets on one of them. During that time Tennessee was shooting an incredible 7-13 from deep and built their lead up to 11 points at 32-21. The energy in the building had vanished and the Purdue folks on press row began to look around and you could just feel the energy shift.

Painter used a timeout to stop the Tennessee run and they had a nice play drawn up out of it resulting in an easy bucket. Then the defense clicked in and suddenly Purdue was on a 6-0 run. Then suddenly it was a 10-0 run. Then suddenly we had ourselves a ball game. For the final 5:11 of the first half Tennessee managed just two points while Purdue regained the lead thanks to great ball movement and some nice touch down low from Zach Edey. The offense of Fletcher Loyer cannot be discounted in that run either as he made a couple layups and the savvy play of knowing the Tennessee player was behind him on a fast break and just stopping to get the auto-foul called on the Volunteers. He went to the line and hit both free throws. At hafltime though, Purdue had just four players who had scored. Was this an omen of things to come or a blessing that they were up by two at half? Only the next twenty minutes of game time could tell that story.

The second half was as intense as any game I’ve ever watched. Punches and counter punches. Knecht and Edey were two heavyweights carrying their teams to the promised land. Purdue got sloppy for a few minutes and allowed Tennessee to keep the game within single digits. Purdue threatened to open it up at one point with an 8 point lead before turnovers plagued them including a really bad moment for Lance Jones that resulted in a silly turnover. Lance Jones would have his moment though. He hit a huge three to push the Purdue lead back up to six. Everyone had huge moments in the second half. Loyer nailed two at the free throw line. Braden Smith was masterful directing the offense. Zach Edey was his usual self but perhaps no moment was bigger than a block on Knecht with :33 seconds left and Purdue up six. Edey iced the game away at the free throw line and wound up with 40 points and 16 rebounds. A performance that will go down in Purdue history.

As the seconds ticked away I am not afraid to say that I started to well up with tears. What a moment. What a team. What an experience.