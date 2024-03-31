1 Purdue vs. #2 Tennessee Elite Eight - Open Thread

This is the one we’ve been looking forward to for weeks. Against the opponent we thought we would face. This one is to break one barrier before we face another barrier during the next week. We all know what happened the last time Purdue was in the Elite Eight. Tennessee of course was a foe during that run and Purdue overcome them thanks to some great shooting. Purdue will need that again today as they face a Volunteers team that has been on quite a tear this season.

Let’s be honest, what I say here doesn’t really matter. We all know the stakes and we all know what Purdue needs to do. So, let’s just get into where and how to watch the game shall we?

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

Where: Detroit, Michigan - Little Caesar’s Arena - Capacity -20,332

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

Join us below folks and be prepared for some anxiety from all involved.