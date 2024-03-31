Purdue Basketball: Tennessee Preview

University of Tennessee

Basic Information

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Type of School: Public Land Grant University

Mascot: Smokey

Team Record and Ranking

Overall Record: 27-8

SEC Record: 14-4

KenPom Ranking: 6

Coaching

Head Coach: Rick Barnes

Seasons as a Head Coach: 37

Seasons at Tennessee: 9

Career Record: 806-414

Conference Championships: 5

Tournament Championships: 2

NCAA Tournament Appearances: 28 (30-27)

Final 4 Appearances: 1

NCAA Championships: 0

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 117.1 (28)

Avg. Poss. Length: 15.9 (24)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 90.2 (3)

Avg. Poss. Length: 18.4 (345)

Tempo

Adj. Tempo: 69.3 (79)

Kenpom 4 Factors

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Effective FG%: 51.2 (146)

Turnover %: 14.6 (37)

Off. Reb. %: 32.7 (70)

FTA/FGA: 34.2 (136)

Defense

Effective FG%: 45.3 (5)

Turnover %: 18.6 (73)

Off. Reb. %: 27.9 (130)

FTA/FGA: 35 (250)

Personnel

Tennessee Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Point Guard 5 Zakai Zeigler Jr. 5'9" 171 N/A 31.4 11.9 4.9 1.8 Shooting Guard 25 Santiago Vescovi Sr. 6'3" 196 N/A 25.6 6.5 3.7 2.5 Small Forward 3 Dalton Knecht Sr. 6'6" 213 Northern Colorado 30.4 21.2 4.9 1.8 Power Forward 30 Josiah-Jordan James Sr. 6'7" 220 N/A 29.1 8.4 6.4 1.9 Center 0 Jonas Aidoo Jr. 6'11" 240 N/A 25.2 11.7 7.5 0.9

Tennessee Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Guard 2 Jordan Gainey Jr. 6'3" 186 USC-Upstate 18.3 6.9 1.8 1.2 Guard/Forward 15 Jahmai Mashack Jr. 6'4" 201 N/A 17.9 4.6 3.1 1.3 Forward/Center 11 Tobe Awaka So. 6'8" 250 N/A 13.1 5.2 4.6 0.3 Center 13 JP Estrella Fr. 6'11" 241 N/A 4.5 1.6 0.8 0.1

Tennessee Regular Season Awards

Dalton Knecht

Consensus All-American

2023-’24 SEC Player of the Year

Zakai Zeigler

2023-’24 SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Jonas Aidoo

SEC All-Defense

Tennessee Style of Play

Not going to lie. With everything going on this weekend (I’ve got family in town) I didn’t have a chance to do my normal extended preview. I did, however, have time to record a podcast with my VFL brother-in-law. I interviewed him for a Hammer and Rails article before Purdue’s last win in the NCAA Tournament over the Vols and I’m hoping for a similar outcome this time.

The podcast pretty much covers what I would cover in this section, except you get insight from someone who watched the entire Tennessee season, not just selected game film. Anyway, if you’re looking for what makes Tennessee tick and how Purdue matches up, I recommend giving it a listen (if you have the time).

Prediction

KenPom

Purdue - 76

Tennessee - 73

Confidence - 60%

Drew

Purdue - 84

Tennessee - 77

You’ll be shocked to learn that I like Purdue in this game as well. The Boilermakers have Zach Edey and Tennessee doesn’t. As good as Dalton Knecht and Zakai Zeigler are, Zach Edey and Braden Smith are just a little better. This should be a close game throughout but Zach and the Boilers land enough body shots early, in terms of fouls, to close against a depleted Tennessee late. Lance Jones goes off for a big number, Purdue hits foul shots down the stretch, and the train keeps a rollin’ into the Final 4.