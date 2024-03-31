Purdue Basketball: Tennessee Preview

University of Tennessee
Basic Information
Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
Type of School: Public Land Grant University
Mascot: Smokey
Team Record and Ranking
Overall Record: 27-8
SEC Record: 14-4
KenPom Ranking: 6
Coaching
Head Coach: Rick Barnes
Seasons as a Head Coach: 37
Seasons at Tennessee: 9
Career Record: 806-414
Conference Championships: 5
Tournament Championships: 2
NCAA Tournament Appearances: 28 (30-27)
Final 4 Appearances: 1
NCAA Championships: 0
Kenpom Style of Play
() = National Ranking per Kenpom
Offense
Adj. Efficiency: 117.1 (28)
Avg. Poss. Length: 15.9 (24)
Defense
Adj. Efficiency: 90.2 (3)
Avg. Poss. Length: 18.4 (345)
Tempo
Adj. Tempo: 69.3 (79)
Kenpom 4 Factors
() = National Ranking per Kenpom
Offense
Effective FG%: 51.2 (146)
Turnover %: 14.6 (37)
Off. Reb. %: 32.7 (70)
FTA/FGA: 34.2 (136)
Defense
Effective FG%: 45.3 (5)
Turnover %: 18.6 (73)
Off. Reb. %: 27.9 (130)
FTA/FGA: 35 (250)
Personnel
Tennessee Starters
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Point Guard
|5
|Zakai Zeigler
|Jr.
|5'9"
|171
|N/A
|31.4
|11.9
|4.9
|1.8
|Shooting Guard
|25
|Santiago Vescovi
|Sr.
|6'3"
|196
|N/A
|25.6
|6.5
|3.7
|2.5
|Small Forward
|3
|Dalton Knecht
|Sr.
|6'6"
|213
|Northern Colorado
|30.4
|21.2
|4.9
|1.8
|Power Forward
|30
|Josiah-Jordan James
|Sr.
|6'7"
|220
|N/A
|29.1
|8.4
|6.4
|1.9
|Center
|0
|Jonas Aidoo
|Jr.
|6'11"
|240
|N/A
|25.2
|11.7
|7.5
|0.9
Tennessee Bench
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Position
|Number
|Player
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|Previous Team
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Guard
|2
|Jordan Gainey
|Jr.
|6'3"
|186
|USC-Upstate
|18.3
|6.9
|1.8
|1.2
|Guard/Forward
|15
|Jahmai Mashack
|Jr.
|6'4"
|201
|N/A
|17.9
|4.6
|3.1
|1.3
|Forward/Center
|11
|Tobe Awaka
|So.
|6'8"
|250
|N/A
|13.1
|5.2
|4.6
|0.3
|Center
|13
|JP Estrella
|Fr.
|6'11"
|241
|N/A
|4.5
|1.6
|0.8
|0.1
Tennessee Regular Season Awards
Dalton Knecht
Consensus All-American
2023-’24 SEC Player of the Year
Zakai Zeigler
2023-’24 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
Jonas Aidoo
SEC All-Defense
Tennessee Style of Play
Not going to lie. With everything going on this weekend (I’ve got family in town) I didn’t have a chance to do my normal extended preview. I did, however, have time to record a podcast with my VFL brother-in-law. I interviewed him for a Hammer and Rails article before Purdue’s last win in the NCAA Tournament over the Vols and I’m hoping for a similar outcome this time.
The podcast pretty much covers what I would cover in this section, except you get insight from someone who watched the entire Tennessee season, not just selected game film. Anyway, if you’re looking for what makes Tennessee tick and how Purdue matches up, I recommend giving it a listen (if you have the time).
Prediction
KenPom
Purdue - 76
Tennessee - 73
Confidence - 60%
Drew
Purdue - 84
Tennessee - 77
You’ll be shocked to learn that I like Purdue in this game as well. The Boilermakers have Zach Edey and Tennessee doesn’t. As good as Dalton Knecht and Zakai Zeigler are, Zach Edey and Braden Smith are just a little better. This should be a close game throughout but Zach and the Boilers land enough body shots early, in terms of fouls, to close against a depleted Tennessee late. Lance Jones goes off for a big number, Purdue hits foul shots down the stretch, and the train keeps a rollin’ into the Final 4.
Loading comments...