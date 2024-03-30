Purdue vs. Tennessee: How to watch, preview, odds

Purdue’s “Final 4 or Bust” season is one game away from paying off. In their path awaits a familiar foe; the Tennessee Volunteers. The Boilermakers and Vols clashed in a classic Sweet 16 match-up in 2019 that ended in controversial fashion. Rick Barnes and company are out for vengeance.

Meanwhile Purdue looks to dispatch the Vols for the second time this season. The Boilermakers ground out a victory in an ugly game, withstanding the physical assault from a hyper-physical Volunteers squad.

Purdue, Zach Edey and Matt Painter are 1 game away from shutting everyone up.

Tennessee is a game away for doing something they haven’t done in 40 years.

The stakes couldn’t be much higher for either program.

How To Watch

The Vols on Sunday.



: March 31

⏰: 2:20 p.m. ET

: CBS

: Detroit, Mich. / Little Caesars Arena pic.twitter.com/6Vw9CXyfCP — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 30, 2024

Current line: Purdue -3

Current O/U: 148

