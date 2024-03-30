The Three Pointer: Purdue vs. Tennessee

The Purdue Boilermakers have positioned themselves at the precipice of where they have wanted to be all year with a chance at a Final Four when they matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite Eight. This marks the second opponent in a row that Purdue will have a return matchup from their Maui Invitational trip that saw the Boilers defeat the Vols 71-67 in a game that featured 78 total free throws on 51 called fouls.

Led by Head Coach Rick Barnes, the Vols play a different brand of basketball than the SEC is typically known for. It’s something that you’d more likely see on a Tuesday or Wednesday in February from the Wisconsin Badgers or Ohio State Buckeyes. A familiarity with that style is helpful for the Boilers as they seek their first trip to the Final Four since 1980 against a team that has never been to one. Needless to say, there is a lot on the line for both of these programs.

With another short turnaround, let’s jump right into ‘The Three Pointer!’

1 | Minimize the Turnovers to Less than 12

This has been a repeated message throughout the entire season but the importance of it rings more true in the NCAA Tourney. When Purdue doesn’t turn the ball over 12 or more times this season, they are now 25-0. There has also been only been eight games that have had a less than double digit margin of victory. Simply put, when the Boilers don’t turn the ball over they are incredibly hard to beat.

Tennessee does have the best defense for any team remaining in the Elite Eight with a Kenpom adjusted defensive ranking of 3rd that features an in your face style of defense that looks to speed teams up, make them uncomfortable, and turn opponents over. The Vols have forced thirteen or more turnovers 18 times this season. That includes the matchup with the Boilers in Maui with 16 turnovers that led to 10 points.

This might be the tenth straight mention of being able to live with some turnovers from Edey and Smith but if those two aren’t turning it over a bunch, that bodes well for the Boilers.

2 | Control the Boards & Limit Second Chance Possessions

Tennessee is one of the better rebounding teams in the country averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. With that, the Vols grab 11.8 offensive rebounds per game which ranks 66th in the country. That’s not an overwhelming amount from an opponent but it is enough that Purdue really needs to limit those second chance opportunities.

Tennessee isn’t a great shooting team as a whole as they shoot just 51.2% from inside the arc (167th) and 34.2% from three (162nd). They do make up for that by extending their own possessions through offensive rebounds but also limiting their opponents second chance possessions and points by grabbing 27.3 defensive rebounds per game (36th).

Purdue will need to leverage all of their usual advantages they hold over teams and rebounding is one that has been a huge focus for Purdue this season. Using Edey and TKR together along with one of the better rebounding guards in the county with Smith, rebounding needs to be something Purdue uses to influence the game in their favor. It might need to be a +10 kind of night rebounding for the Boilers.

3 | Throw Bodies at Dalton Knecht to See Who is Most Effective

Dalton Knecht is one of the best scorers in the country and the 6’6 transfer from Northern Colorado was named a Consensus First Team All American as a result. Averaging 21.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, Knecht is a matchup problem for most teams in the country. Knecht has only four games all season where he has scored in single digits and those largely came in consecutive games in mid-December to early January. It isn’t likely that Purdue is going to stop Knecht as they just don’t have THAT level of on ball defender (unfortunately Chris Kramer or Rapheal Davis aren’t on the team) unless Knecht just has a bad shooting night.

So what can the Boilers do? Well, they will likely start with Lance Jones defending Knecht as he is the best wing defender that Purdue has. Jones lacks the height to impact Knecht’s shot but his speed and quickness might be enough to allow him to get under Knecht and make it difficult for the Vols leading scorer. That might be good enough for the Boilers but there are options after Jones that need to be mentioned.

Purdue has some added length and athleticism that can bring off the bench that have shown an ability to play really good defense. Cam Heide at 6’7 and 205 pounds along with Myles Colvin at 6’5 and 200 pounds matchup size wise and are better athletes than Knecht is. A reason those two have found success in the lineup late in the season is their added defensive ability.

One more that needs to be mentioned is Ethan Morton. The skillset that Morton provides can come in very handy against a team like Tennessee and a player like Dalton Knecht. Morotn isn’t going to do much offensively but the senior leader can come in for short bursts in both halves and utterly empty his tank defending Knecht. That might be just what Purdue needs at times from the 6’6 and 220 pound senior guard.

And 1 | Get Tennessee in Foul Trouble and Convert Your Free Throws

Other than Purdue and UConn, Tennessee probably has the most depth of any of the teams remaining in the Elite Eight. They only play two more than 30 minutes per game (Knecht and Aidoo) while six other players go between 13.1 to 29.1 minutes. That’s a solid eight man rotation but the scoring ability does dip significantly after the top three scorers. Knecht is averaging 21.1 with Zeigler and Aidoo both near 12 points per game. After that though, it drops to just 8 points per game.

Now, Knecht has had some foul issues this year but has yet to foul out of any games while Zeigler has only had one game of four fouls. Aidoo, though, has five games he has fouled out including the game against Purdue early in the season. Vescovi and Awaka have also fouled out in games this season but Tennessee does negate those foul issues simply because of the depth they enjoy. This may be an instance where it may depend on who is getting called for fouls and not necessarily the sheer number of fouls called.

In the first matchup, Tennessee tried to allow Edey to go one on one and take away the shooters for Purdue more often than not. Will they do the same? Well, it is doubtful they look to alter who they are at this point in the season so it’ll likely be up to Edey to make good decisions with the ball in his hands in the post along with the shooters around him to hit their shots. Edey is going to carry a heavy, heavy load as he has done all season. That needs to include hitting his free throws when he gets there to make Tennessee pay.

Players to Watch:

Dalton Knecht | | #3 | Senior | Guard | 6’6 197 | 21.2 Pts, 4.9 Reb, 1.8 Ast, 39.2% 3pt (87-222)

The Consensus First Team All American is one of the best scorers in the country and Tennessee relies on him just as heavily as Purdue does on Edey. A multi-level scorer for the Vols, he can hit shots from all over the floor and several feet beyond the three point arc. Lance Jones will get first crack at Knecht but it may take contributions from Heide, Colvin, and even Morton to get through this game.

Zakai Zeiggler | #5 | Junior | Guard | 5’9 160 | 11.9 Pts, 2.8 Reb, 6.0 Ast, 1.8 Stl, 35.3% 3pt (71-201)

Zeigler is one of the best point guards in the country and his 6 assists to 2.2 turnovers per game shows how valuable he is to the Vols. He is a shooter guard who defends well and can apply pressure by getting up and into other guards. He is a very capable three point shooter as well and is a very good complimentary guard to Dalton Knecht. This will be a matchup for Braden Smith but watch for Lance Jones to take some time here if Smith needs a break and Heide, Colvin, or Morton are on Knecht.

Prediction:

Well ladies and gentlemen, this is the moment we have all been waiting for. A chance for Purdue to get to the Final Four for the first time since 1980 and complete a bit of a retribution story after the last several NCAA Tourneys. A date with destiny that would cement the legacy of Zach Edey into the pantheon of college basketball players and satisfy one of the most starved fanbases in all of sports today. Can it happen?

Yes, it will happen. According to Haslam Metrics, Tennessee is a team that has a tendency to be a bit inconsistent through the season. Purdue, on the other hand, has one of the most consistent season long metrics that site has probably ever seen. There is a ton of pressure for the Volunteers as well as that program has never made a Final Four and after watching the Illini meltdown under the pressure of the Elite Eight, I think it might be the most pressure packed game of the entire tourney for teams.

Purdue looked like a team with the weight of the world on their shoulder in the first half of that Grambling St. game and have since played about as flawlessly as one could hope. Did the loss against FDU and the subsequent first half against Grambling St. release a lot of that pressure? It would seem so as the Boilers seem laser focused on simply playing the game that is in front of them and attacking it with precision.

Dalton Knecht is going to get his. He is going to be making a lot of money after likely being a lottery pick in the upcoming draft. What Purdue can’t afford is allowing a role player to get going and put up a career type of game. If Purdue can play solid defense against a team that is ranked the second lowest of the Elite Eight teams offensively according the Kenpom at 28th (NC St is 43rd) along with limiting their own mistakes by not turning the ball over, Purdue will punch their way to Phoenix.

Purdue: 77

Tennessee: 72