The Rebound: Purdue 80 Gonzaga 68

The Purdue Boilermakers took a strong second half surge thanks to a dominant performance from Zach Edey and Braden Smith to catapult themselves into an Elite Eight opportunity against the Tennessee Volunteers. With the 80-68 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, the Boilers will have their second chance at a Final Four in the last five NCAA Tourneys.

It’s another quick turnaround so let’s take a look back at the Sweet Sixteen victory with ‘The Rebound!’

1 | Use Your Depth Advantage

This one really became a factor on Purdue’s last possession of the first half.

Sensing Purdue beginning to settle in, Mark Few reinserted Ben Gregg even though the big man had two fouls already. Purdue saw that Gregg was matched up against Edey and went into the post for the final possession of the half. Eey sealed Gregg high and Purdue hit him with a lob pass over the top where Edey finished through hard contact from Gregg for an ‘And 1.’

That really changed the complexion heading into the second half as Gregg would be forced to start the second half from the bench and Ike would be called upon to guard Edey more one on one. Edey went about his business and fouled out Ike and Watson in the second half as he dominated to 16 second half points. Gonzaga’s lineup they had altered into great effect for the second half of the season was thrown off and the Bulldogs just couldn’t settle themselves into the flow of the game.

Purdue’s bench did outscore the Bulldog bench 11-4 but more so than that Purdue just wore down Gonzaga more and more as the game went on. That’s a product of having to defend a 7’4 big man who is skilled and then trying to keep Braden Smith in check as he is handing out 15 assists. Purdue’s depth is an overwhelming advantage they hold this late in the season.

Grade: A

Purdue’s bench was really, really good against Gonzaga. With Edey, Smith, Loyer, and Jones all playing at a high level, the opportunities for them were going to be limited. The main trio from the bench in Gillis, Heide, and Colvin went 4-7 from the field for 11 points (3-5 3pt), 4 rebounds, and only 1 turnover. Those are numbers Purdue needs.

2 | Making Free Throws When Purdue Gets to the Line

Really this was a pretty clean game from both side and Purdue only got to the free throw line ten times. Kind of puts a damper in the narrative of some of the dummies saying Purdue can’t win without the help of the referees and getting to the free throw line a bunch. This was a game where Purdue was able to and allowed to get settled into their offensive rhythm and Gonzaga had little to no answers for Purdue’s sets and counters.

Purdue went 7-10 from the free throw line, so right at that 70% they need to be at to really force the opponent into a clean game. It should be noted that 13 of the 15 fouls came from Gonzaga’s front line of Ike (5), Watson (5), and Gregg (3). It may not have been an overwhelming amount of fouls but the fouls that were called were incredibly impactful.

Grade: A

Would have been nice to get some more foul calls but Gonzaga was trying hard not to foul at all on the perimeter and play Edey straight up. If that happens, there may not be as many fouls to draw but the way they got them was incredibly impactful.

3 | Have a 2nd & 3rd Scoring Option

Like it was mentioned, Edey was going to get his points and rebounds and he did just that with 27 points and 14 rebounds. Where Purdue becomes so hard to defend is when Purdue adds a second and third scorer to force the opponent away from double teams. The Boilers got just that again after getting it from TKR and Loyer in the previous game.

Braden Smith put on an absolute master class in how to take over a game as a point guard. He was aggressive enough to look for his own shots and attack the rim for 14 points while also handing out an absurd 15 assists. That means Smith accounted for 36 points from his assists for a total of 50 points he directly impacted.

When you are getting that level of play from Smith at the point guard position, you don’t necessarily have to have a third scorer because he is getting the ball where it needs to be and in positions for others to score more easily. Loyer did continue his hot shooting going 2-4 from behind the arc for 10 points. He is not shooting 15-22 (.682%) from behind the arc in the month of March.

Jones also went for 12 points but needs to settle into the game more and not force shots. Oftentimes he is taking some shots that, if he passes the ball, would likely find himself in a better position with ball movement for himself or others. It is an issue that has gotten better as the season has gone on but Purdue can’t afford for it to happen too often.

Grade: A

When you get 36 points from the trio of guards that Purdue starts while only having 2 turnovers, it’s likely going to spell a victory for Purdue. Purdue needed to make Gonzaga’s triple big lineup ineffective and that type of performance was needed.

And 1 | Turn the Ball Over 12 or Less Times

Another game where Purdue did a wonderful job of limiting their turnovers. Purdue really only had eight turnovers but a ninth was attributed to the team when they let the shot clock run out with less than two seconds left on the game clock. That’s a number that Matt Painter knows his team can be at no matter who they are playing against.

In the first three games of the NCAA Tournament, opponents are seemingly more worried about getting their defense perfectly set rather than applying any sort of pressure onto Braden Smith. That is allowing Purdue to really get into their sets without much problem and the end result has been the Boilers averaging 88 points through their first three games. Some of that may simply be an opponent not being able to apply that kind of pressure due to personnel but some of it may simply be not trying to overextend and allowing Smith to carve them up off the dribble.

It has been noted that Purdue can afford some turnovers from Edey and Smith and the two combined for five total. The story is in the second half where those two had only 1 turnover between them with the entire team only having 4 overall.

Grade: A

If Purdue isn’t going to turn the ball over and beat themselves, there are really very few teams in the country that are going to be able to beat them without an absolutely heroic game from one to two different players. If Purdue doesn’t beat themselves, they’ll be on their way to Phoenix.

Overall Grade: A

Purdue played an overall great game against a team that was probably a bit under seeded given their struggles throughout a portion of the year. That Gonzaga team is probably closer to a 3 seed and their performance in the second half of the season really showed that.

Purdue is going to get Tennessee for a chance at a Final Four and Purdue appears to have their focus appropriately placed: the next game. Performing at the level that Purdue has through the first three games is enough to get them through to Phoenix. There is nothing right now that shows Purdue is lacking anything that can get them there yet they still continue to fly below the radar a bit because of UConn, North Carolina State’s magical run, and the injury to Houston’s Jamal Shead.

There are still some doubters out there to prove wrong and this Purdue team seems prepared with all the receipts.

Prediction:

Purdue got that monster game from Edey along with Smith breaking out of his offensive shell a bit more. When that duo is playing at that level, it opens up everything else for Purdue offensively. The move to really shorten up the bench late in the season has seemingly helped Purdue efficiently and is allowing guys to get into the flow much easier. Heide, Gillis, and Colvin are really playing their best ball of the season so far.

Purdue: 80 (83)

Gonzaga: 68 (76)

Player of the Game: Braden Smith | 14 pts, 8 reb, 15 ast, 1 stl, 2 TO’s

Again, this is nothing against Edey because his 27 and 14 was an absolutely stellar performance and it shouldn’t be downplayed. The fact is that Smith’s performance was really legendary kind of stuff. When you add in the points that Smith assisted on, he accounted for 50 of the 80 points Purdue scored. It was a maestro like performance from the sophomore guard who continues to play like he has more to prove.

Play of the Game:

After Gonzaga had made a push to cut into the Purdue lead midway through the second half, Purdue again started to go on another run. With just over 9 minutes left, Gonzaga missed an open three that was rebounded by Braden Smith and pushed into the front court to Fletcher Loyer. Purdue has largely mistakenly overloaded the left side of the court with Gillis and Heide on the same side as Loyer and Smith. Smith got the ball back from Loyer and when Heide’s defender jumped to Smith, an wide open three opportunity opened up for Heide.

SPLASH!

Heide’s three forced another timeout from Mark Few and Purdue would not allow Gonzaga within single digits the rest of the game.