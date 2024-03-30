March Madness 2024: Betting odds for Purdue vs. Tennessee to win Elite Eight

The Purdue Boilermakers will open as a 3 point favorite over the Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite Eight from Detroit, according to Draft Kings. Purdue, the #1 seed in the Midwest Region, have won their first three games by an average of 26.3 points against Grambling St., Utah St., and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The #2 seed Volunteers have defeated St. Peters, the Texas Longhorns, and the Creighton Bluejays.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two schools with Purdue holding an overall 3-1 advantage. The series has been full of close games with two of the four games going to overtime and the average margin of victory for both sides standing at 3.25. Purdue won the matchup earlier this year in the Maui Invitational 71-67 where 78 total free throws were taken between both sides.

There are also some individual scoring lines from Draft Kings to choose from: Zach Edey 22.5, Braden Smith 11.5, Fletcher Loyer 9.5, Lance Jones 11.5, Trey Kaufman-Renn 6.5, and Mason Gillis 6.5.

