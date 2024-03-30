Boiler Alert - Purdue Heads to the Elite Eight

Ryan and I were in attendance at last night’s Sweet 16 game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs and oh boy was it fun. Ryan and I tell you what it was like, what we talked about during the game, and cover how Purdue was able to dominate in the second half against the Bulldogs. We give special shout outs to Ethan Morton, Lance Jones, and Braden Smith in this one with some post-game press conference quotes coming in to play.

Then, we look ahead to Purdue’s next opponent, the Tennessee Volunteers. This is another team that Purdue is very familiar with as they’ve played each other this year, but they’ve also had a recent run of playing Tennessee in men’s basketball and even once in football. Let’s hope Purdue can find a way to win again and head to the Final Four for the first time since 1980.