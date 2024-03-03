Purdue Men’s Basketball Wins Conference Record 26th Big Ten Title

Even though Purdue still has two games to play this conference season, we already know that they are the Big Ten champions. For the second season in a row, Purdue has won the Big Ten. It can’t be overstated how impressive this is for anyone. For Purdue head coach Matt Painter this is his 5th Big Ten title.

Purdue came into the season heavily favored to be atop the conference standings at the end of the year thanks to the return of both Big Ten and National player of the year Zach Edey. He was joined of course by his running mate Braden Smith who has taken huge strides from what was already an impressive freshman season in the old gold and black. Alongside these two, Purdue’s starting lineup consisted of Fletcher Loyer, Lance Jones, and Trey Kaufman-Renn. The starting five has been the same for every game this season. Consistency has been a hallmark of Purdue under Painter. This season was no different.

Painter has said in the past that when you look back at who wins the conference it isn’t always who had the biggest wins or did the best against the top of the conference, it’s the team that didn’t lose games to the middle or bottom of the conference. Purdue had some challenges with that, or so we thought, at the start of conference play. Purdue once again went on the road to Northwestern and found themselves on the losing end and a court storm. Who knew how good that Northwestern would be? Then there was the loss on the road at Nebraska which saw the Cornhuskers shoot the lights out. I think a lot of us were worried that would be a bad loss, however, as of this writing Nebraska finds themself in the top 5 of the conference race. The only other blemish on the Boilermakers was to an Ohio State squad that had just fired their coach and now seem to be turning the whole season around. While they are still in the bottom three, they’ve certainly looked a lot better of late.



Purdue once again was led by Zach Edey. He might not have been the high scorer every game, he was darn close, but he certainly was the key player behind the offense. The addition of Lance Jones in the offseason cannot be undersold. Jones brought an energy and chaotic style of play that Purdue has not seen since Carsen Edwards and to a lesser extent Jaden Ivey. Jones ability to hit a clutch three while also coming up with huge defensive plays has turned the tides in more than one game this season. Braden Smith’s maturation from a star freshman to a superstar sophomore who finds himself on the watch list for player of the year awards, though somehow not on the Cousy Award list, took this team to a whole new level. It seems that every few games Smith flirts with a triple double and while he hasn’t achieved it yet this year I wouldn’t be surprised to see him get one this year.

The bench of course has played a huge role in getting Purdue to the top of the conference. The ability of a guy like Mason Gillis to swallow his pride and return to a non-starting role speaks highly of his character and the trust that Matt Painter has in him. Gillis has been the spark plug off the bench for most of the season and can be instant offense for a second unit. Then there’s a guy like Ethan Morton. He’s not showy. He doesn’t always do things that stuff the stat sheet, but when Purdue needs a defensive stopper to come in, Coach Painter knows he can call on the long limbed Pennsylvania product. Two new additions have made their marks as well with Camden Heide making his debut this season following a redshirt. Heide had a brilliant game against Rutgers when he scored 18 points on 100% shooting. Then there’s Myles Colvin, another shooter off the bench. Though he’s had a frustrating season for him as he’s not played as many minutes as he would like he’s certainly taken advantage when given the opportunity. The ability to pull either of these young guys off the bench to jump start the offense has been invaluable and will pay dividends in March and for the remainder of their Purdue careers.

The conference season isn’t offer, but Purdue sits atop the standings with Big Ten title 26. IU sits in second place with 22 and Ohio State and Wisconsin tied with 20. Being able to pad that lead over the rest of the conference has got to feel pretty good for all involved. Purdue still can clinch an outright championship in back to back seasons with a win over either Illinois or Wisconsin to end the season. Purdue can also clinch an outright title should Illinois lose their final game of the year at Iowa.

Now it’s time to build upon this championship and look toward March and early April. This team has shown they can handle an incredibly tough non-conference, a grinding Big Ten season, but now it’s time to show everyone what they can do on the biggest stage of all.