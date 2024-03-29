1 Purdue vs. #5 Gonzaga - Sweet Sixteen Open Thread

The teams are in Detroit, the fans are filing into Hockeytown, and media is beginning to stream into the stadium. We are just a few hours away from tipoff here in Detroit. Purdue has an Elite 8 matchup on the line in this one against familiar foe Gonzaga. This will be the third meeting in two seasons between these two teams with Purdue being victorious in both of them. Purdue most recently took down Gonzaga in Hawaii this season.

We’ve put down a lot of words about this matchup. We’ve talked keys to the game, we’ve talked a preview of the matchup, and we’ve recorded a few podcasts as well. There’s not much else to say with this matchup. Now, it’s just time to play.

Who: #1 Purdue (31-4) vs. #5 Gonzaga (27-7)

When: 7:39 p.m. ET

Where: Detroit, Michigan- Little Caesars Arena

TV: TBS / TruTV (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

The open thread is opening up early as this one is important. So get your nerves out via word vomit on the page and prepare for a hard fought matchup against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. This is it, don’t get scared now.