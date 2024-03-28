What Percent of SB Nation Readers Think Purdue Will Make the Final Four?

The SB Nation national page puts out their own version of our weekly survey and this week it was all focused on the outcome of March Madness. One of the questions was which team will make it out of each region in the bracket. Well, Purdue is in the Midwest region so let’s take a look at what readers across the country had to say about Purdue’s chances.

A majority of those who answered think Purdue is most lilely to reach the Final Four out of the Midwest region. Keep in mind, this question was not posed here on Hammer and Rails for you lot to answer. This was a question posed by the national site. So while I’m sure there were a fair number of Purdue fans who answered this question, it wasn’t quite as loaded with homer fans as most survey results here on this lovely site.

Purdue takes the next step in making this dream a reality on Friday against Gonzaga.

So, what do you think? Will Purdue be the team that makes it out of the Midwest and heads to Phoenix? Let us know in the comments.