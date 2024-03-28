Purdue vs. Gonzaga How To Watch For The Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 is upon us and Purdue goes up against a familiar opponent from the Maui Invitational. Gonzaga who was being discussed as a bubble team just a couple months ago has come to form in their rotation and has been surging to end the season. Purdue had one of the worst offense performances of their season against Gonzaga in their first matchup and still was able to pull away with a win. With Purdue only -5.5 favorites I’m expecting a dog fight as Matt Painter would say.

How To Watch

WHO: #1 Purdue (31-4) vs. #5 Gonzaga (27-7)

WHEN: 7:39 p.m. ET

WHERE: Detroit, Michigan- Little Caesars Arena

TELEVISION: TBS / TruTV (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn)

RADIO: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)

Current line: Purdue -5.5 Current O/U on DraftKings is 154.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.)