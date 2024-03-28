Boiler Alert - Can Purdue Head to the Elite Eight?

With the Sweet 16 matchup between Purdue and Gonzaga less than two days away it’s only natural that we spend our whole podcast talking about this matchup. These two teams have already played each other once this year so there’s a familiarity between them. Does that benefit one team or another? Ryan has some thoughts and I gotta say he was convincing.

We take a look at what happened the first time between these two and how Purdue came away with a 10 point victory despite not shooting the ball very well at all. Of course, Gonzaga also didn’t shoot the ball well. Will either team, or both, shoot up to their average in this one?

Then, we talk about the coaching matchup and why it could be one of the most interesting you’ll see all year. The Sweet 16 is almost here and I hope to see a bunch of you in Detroit at Hockeytown prior to the game.