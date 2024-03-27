Boiler Up Down South: What Went Right In The First Two Rounds

In this episode of Boiler Up Down South, we’ll do a joint recap of the first two games in the field of 64: both huge wins over Grambling State and Utah State.

What’s clicking? Is Purdue choosing the perfect time to play their angriest, most efficient team basketball? Is Zach Edey casually domninant to an extent neither of us can recall in recent history?

All available down below.

There were a lot of things causing us to both hoot and holler in the 28-point victory over Grambling State and the 39-point win over Utah State. Killer instinct basketball teams who are playing angry can win tournament games 106-67. That game was simply amazing to watch if you like relentless offense in college basketball.

We will very briefly talk about the Gonzaga rematch at the end, but we have an entire Gonzaga episode that’s already been recorded. They get their own 35 minutes from the BUDS crew.

Reminder: college basketball time slots in the tournament are humorously specific yet subject to change.

It is scheduled to be a Friday 7:39 PM ET tip-off between the Boilers and Bulldogs in Detroit. The game will be broadcast on TBS/truTV.