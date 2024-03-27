DraftKings: Purdue vs. Gonzaga Opening Odds

At the (almost) very beginning of the 2023-24 men’s college basketball season, Purdue and Gonzaga met in the Maui Invitational. I have a feeling just about all of us remember how good that 73-63 Boilers victory felt in November before Purdue went on to win the mini-tournament.

We have yet another Boilermakers-Bulldogs matchup, this time in the Sweet 16.

The top midwest seed Boilers are again favored in this one. Purdue is currently a 5.5-point favorite in the much-higher-stakes rematch at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

This appears to be the first real test in the field of 64 for Purdue as Matt Painter’s squad has outlasted and late-game blown out their first two opponents in the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga’s first two games were equally impressive blowouts, beating both McNeese State and Kansas by 21 points (consistency is key).

It appears to be a clash of the titans. Both teams are playing their best basketball at the best time of year to be playing their best basketball. Actually, I’ll call it Titans vs. Giants, making both appear to be normal-sized.

How To Watch:

Network: TBS/truTV

When: 7:39 PM ET

Where: Detroit, Michigan

Spread: Purdue -5.5

