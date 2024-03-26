 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zach Edey Named Naismith NPOY Finalist

The reigning NPOY is again a finalist for the Naismith Trophy beside 3 others.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Utah State at Purdue Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Surprise, surprise. Zach Edey is again a finalist for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy, given to the best college basketball player. Zach was the winner of the award last season as part of becoming the unanimous National Player of the Year. He is less than a week removed from being named a back-to-back consensus First Team All-American.

This season has seen Zach collect trophies left and right as both an individual and as the biggest part of a top tier Purdue team. Edey has already won the Sporting News National Player of the Year Award, 1 of 6 awards considered for a unanimous title. The Toronto native is expected to sweep the 6 awards again and become the first back-to-back unanimous winner since Bill Walton between the 1971-72 and 1972-73 seasons.
Zach is joined by three other finalists: North Carolina’s RJ Davis, Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, and Houston’s Jamal Shead. Each finalist is on a top-2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and have helped their teams advance to the Sweet 16.

