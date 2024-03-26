 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Women’s Basketball: Purdue Defeats Butler 62-51 To Advance to Super 16

Katie Gearlds picked up her 50th win Monday night

By GamedayGabi
Syndication: Journal-Courier Noe Padilla/Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Behind a career-night from Mila Reynolds, the Boilers advanced to the next round of the WNIT after defeating Butler 62-51 Monday night. Purdue rolled off 20 points in quarter two and three behind Reynolds 15 point showing.

Butler jumped out ahead to start the game and led by seven in the second quarter before Purdue went on a 12-2 run to end the half behind a pair of triples from Mila Reynolds. Swanson chipped in four at the end of the second quarter to give Purdue a 31-28 advantage at the break.

Butler tied it up to open the third, but the Boilers responded with ten unanswered points and connected on four shots beyond the arc to take a 10-point lead at the end of the third. Butler rallied back to bring it to within four with five minutes to play but Purdue held the Bulldogs to 0-5 from the field to end the game and closed out the quarter with another 7 points.

Jayla Smith scored in double figures for the first time since November chipping in 11 points and Ellis had 10. Terry had another solid performance with 4 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and a block.

Purdue will host Duquesne in the Super 16 on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Tickets information will be released later today.

