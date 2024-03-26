Women’s Basketball: Purdue Defeats Butler 62-51 To Advance to Super 16

Behind a career-night from Mila Reynolds, the Boilers advanced to the next round of the WNIT after defeating Butler 62-51 Monday night. Purdue rolled off 20 points in quarter two and three behind Reynolds 15 point showing.

BOILERMAKERS WIN!



MOVING ON pic.twitter.com/qhR7DpahcV — Purdue Women's Basketball (@PurdueWBB) March 26, 2024

Butler jumped out ahead to start the game and led by seven in the second quarter before Purdue went on a 12-2 run to end the half behind a pair of triples from Mila Reynolds. Swanson chipped in four at the end of the second quarter to give Purdue a 31-28 advantage at the break.

Butler tied it up to open the third, but the Boilers responded with ten unanswered points and connected on four shots beyond the arc to take a 10-point lead at the end of the third. Butler rallied back to bring it to within four with five minutes to play but Purdue held the Bulldogs to 0-5 from the field to end the game and closed out the quarter with another 7 points.

Jayla Smith scored in double figures for the first time since November chipping in 11 points and Ellis had 10. Terry had another solid performance with 4 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and a block.

Purdue will host Duquesne in the Super 16 on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Tickets information will be released later today.