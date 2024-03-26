Sweet Sixteen Power Rankings

Every team in the NCAA Tournament is good, but which teams are elite compared to their tourney-mates? In order to get yourself into the Sweet Sixteen, you have to win two games against mid-major conference winners or power five teams on a hot streak or blue bloods or maybe even game in which you’re the Cinderella story. The headlines often write themselves in March, but how do the final 16 teams fighting for the NCAA crown stack up? Jed and I will each give our power rankings and then, as an added treat (a sweet treat), we give our rankings based solely off of notable alumni. Let’s check it out:

Ryan’s Rankings

1) UConn (Beat 16 Stetson and 9 Northwestern)

The favorite coming into the tournament is still the favorite. Outside of a slower second half against Northwestern, the Huskies have asserted their will. They now get to travel from Brooklyn to Boston in what will likely be 2 faux-home games.

2) Purdue (Beat 16 Grambling and 8 Utah State)

Purdue exercised some demons by winning the first round and it showed in round 2. In back-to-back games, Purdue took some time to get settled in before dropping a hammer down on their opponent. Zach Edey put up 51 points and 32 rebounds in the first 3 halves of the weekend before sitting out the majority of the last 20-minute frame.

3) North Carolina (Beat 16 Wagner and 9 Michigan State)

North Carolina did not have the flashiest wins, but they won one game in controlled fashion before pulling away from a blue blood midway through the second half. Harrison Ingram looks like a problem as the third threat on UNC’s offense.

4) Illinois (Beat 14 Morehead State and 11 Duquesne)

Illinois has breezed past two opponents en route to their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2005. Terrance Shannon is on a crazy heater, scoring 56 over the weekend and his costar in Marcus Domask recorded a triple-double on Thursday.

5) Duke (Beat 13 Vermont and 12 James Madison)

Duke played a closer game than they would have liked in the first round against Vermont, though the Blue Devils still came away with a 17-point victory. Then Duke decided to ruin the hopes and dreams of the JMU Dukes, a 32-win team fresh off a win over Wisconsin, with a wire-to-wire blowout.

6) Houston (Beat 16 Longwood and 9 Texas A&M)

Houston made quick work of Longwood in the round of 64 but nearly blew it against Texas A&M. Despite 4 starters fouling out, Houston was quite lucky to win as TAMU decided to throw up as many wild shots as possible in overtime rather than attacking the backups at the rim. Houston remains a dangerous team still, but they are not invincible.

7) Iowa State (Beat 15 South Dakota State and 7 Washington State)

The Cyclones have been a steady team this weekend. No game was ever out of hand and Iowa State just continually grew their leads. Some would call their games boring, but you cannot fault a team for winning in a crisp fashion. A date with Illinois in Boston should be anything but boring.

8) Arizona (Beat 15 Long Beach State and 7 Dayton)

Arizona took about 18 minutes of game time to finally take off against Long Beach State. The Wildcats showed what 2-seeds should do in the opening round. Arizona then followed that up with a win over a very good Dayton team in which the lead was seemingly always around 10 points. A methodical approach at least shows you are not losing focus.

9) Tennessee (Beat 15 St Peters and 7 Texas)

Tennessee made very quick work of St Peters, ending any hopes of a repeat Cinderella story. However, on Saturday, the Volunteers struggled against Texas in a grind of a game. March is made for game-changers, and it was just that for Tennessee in the form of Dalton Knecht when he iced the game at the free throw line.

10) Marquette (Beat 15 Western Kentucky and 10 Colorado)

Marquette did its job against Western Kentucky, beating the Hilltoppers by 18. The Golden Eagles were then met by a high-flying offense of Colorado. In one of the better games of the tournament, Marquette also relied on the leadership of its star in Tyler Kolek, and they were able to grind out a victory.

11) Alabama (Beat 13 Charleston and 12 Grand Canyon)

Alabama has one of the best offenses in the country and it showed as they dropped 109 on Charleston. However, Alabama struggled on defense, and it was shown as that same Charleston team dropped 62 points in the second half, though the game was never in doubt for the Crimson Tide. Alabama followed that up with an ugly game of basketball against Grand Canyon in which players were on the floor nearly every possession. Grand Canyon ran out of gas at the end, allowing Bama to go on a 10-0 run to seal it. Nate Oates and company need to get back to the ways of their first game against UNC.

12) Creighton (Beat 14 Akron and 11 Oregon)

While Creighton took down Akron without too many issues, the Blue Jays are this low because in my opinion, they should have lost to Oregon. A missed front-end breathed life into Creighton, but now they will face a Tennessee squad that features one of the best players in the country. It should make for a great game.

13) NC State (Beat 6 Texas Tech and 14 Oakland)

The only team seeded lower than a 6 left in the tournament is 11-seed NC State. The Wolfpack have won 7 games in a row in less a 13-day stretch, including 2 games against other teams in the Sweet 16. Their two tournament games have been really entertaining as they outlasted both Texas Tech and Oakland. The perfect epitome of that is DJ Burns who looks like he should run out of gas but keeps chugging along. How much longer can Raleigh Ramblers last?

14) Gonzaga (Beat 12 McNeese and 4 Kansas)

It needs to be said that at this point in the season, no team is bad. Being low on this list just shows the amount of talent left in the field and Gonzaga is an excellent show of that. The Bulldogs took down a popular underdog in McNeese before beating down a hobbled Kansas packed with talent. This team is just another in Mark Few’s lineup of super-talented teams to make the Sweet 16 (9 straight).

15) Clemson (Beat 11 New Mexico and 3 Baylor)

It’s hard to argue against the fact that Clemson has two of the better wins so far in the tournament. A lot of people expected them to lie down at the feet of New Mexico, but the Tigers came out swinging and won by 21. Then Clemson took down a really good Baylor team with a wire-to-wire win. These Tigers are a feisty bunch.

16) San Diego State (Beat 12 UAB and 13 Yale)

A year removed from a National Runner Up run, San Diego State is back in the Sweet 16. The Aztecs didn’t necessarily have the hardest path to get here though, as escaped with a win against UAB before beating an outmatched Yale team. San Diego State will be rewarded for their play with a game against UConn in Boston, so it may be a brutal watch to come.

Jed’s Rankings

1) UConn (Beat 16 Stetson and 9 Northwestern)

What more can be said about UConn over the last year? They have dominated each and every one of their matchups in the NCAA Tourney although they have yet to face a 1, 2, or 4 seed in any of those matchups the last two seasons. Until proven otherwise, though, the Huskies are at the top of the mountain.

2) Purdue (Beat 16 Grambling and 8 Utah State)

Purdue came out for their opening weekend games and took all the criticism and jokes from the last year to heart. They blew out Grambling by 28 and Utah State by 39 and looked the part of a dominant one seed. After this weekend expectations are now squarely on Purdue again.

3) Illinois (Beat 14 Morehead State and 11 Duquesne)

The Illini are helping carry the torch for the B1G and look like a team that may have what it takes to beat UConn in the Elite 8. A team with three legit scorers and role players around them make them hard to defend for a full forty minutes. The matchup with Iowa State may end up being the game of the Sweet 16.

4) North Carolina (Beat 16 Wagner and 9 Michigan State)

North Carolina looked to be a bit shaky at times this season but their defense has been a step above lately and having Armando Bacot on the inside is always a major win. When the guys around him play well to support him and that defense, the Tar Heels are tough to beat.

5) Duke (Beat 13 Vermont and 12 James Madison)

Duke has looked much improved over the last several weeks and a dismantling of a 30 win team in the NCAA Tourney shouldn’t be overlooked. This is a team that largely underperformed with the talent level they have had over the last two years. It looks like they may have started to get it figured out at the right time.

6) Houston (Beat 16 Longwood and 9 Texas A&M)

I’m certain that Houston is probably a little bit better than what they showed against Texas A&M but they certainly looked the part of the weakest #1 seed in the tourney so far. They’ll play defense as hard as the officials let them but when the referees don’t give them a favorable ‘non-whistle,’ it can get hairy real quick as we all saw in the final moments of that game. Sampson is still one of the best coaches in the country and I’m certain IU fans are still angry they let him get away.

7) Tennessee (Beat 15 St Peters and 7 Texas)

Tennessee has one of the best guards left in the tourney with Zakai Zeigler and scorers in Dalton Knecht. They have one of the best defenses left in the tourney with a top 30 offense to boot. They are a threat to make a run to the national championship game.

8) Iowa State (Beat 15 South Dakota State and 7 Washington State)

Iowa State is not a team that anyone wants to see in this tourney. Their defense is a step above everyone else and that includes Houston and Tennessee. The offense lacks punch but when you are constantly throwing haymakers on defense you don’t need to score a bunch.

9) Marquette (Beat 15 Western Kentucky and 10 Colorado)

The Golden Eagles nearly had a meltdown against Colorado and struggled for an extended time against WKU. They are a threat with Kolek and Ighodaro being the center pieces but seemingly have struggled against the elite teams on their schedule. That’s why they get bumped down a bit here.

10) Alabama (Beat 13 Charleston and 12 Grand Canyon)

Alabama has one of the most elite offenses in the country but their defense is worse than suspect. They clearly have the lowest ranked defense remaining in the field at 101st via Kenpom but that offense can be absolutely terrifying.

11) Arizona (Beat 15 Long Beach State and 7 Dayton)

The Wildcats have been pretty good so far in this tourney but others have seemingly played better through the first weekend. The Wildcats will get one of the more favorable matchups in Clemson for a chance to meet up with UNC or Alabama.

12) Creighton (Beat 14 Akron and 11 Oregon)

Creighton may have one of the best starting fives in the country but they truly lack the depth needed to be a contender this year. Kalkbrenner is one of the best big men in the country and they are the only team in the remaining field that has a victory over UConn. They are a team that can beat anyone if they don’t get into foul trouble, like at all.

13) Gonzaga (Beat 12 McNeese and 4 Kansas)

Gonzaga struggled against McNeese but looked more of the part against Kansas, although the Jayhawks were a shell of themselves without their best player. The questions still surround the Bulldogs as they’ll face a familiar foe in Purdue.



14) Clemson (Beat 11 New Mexico and 3 Baylor)

Although NC State is a bit of a surprise getting to the Sweet 16, Clemson might be the biggest surprise of all. The Tigers beat New Mexico (who most people tabbed as a potential upset) and then upset 3rd seeded Baylor. They hold victories over UNC and Alabama who are both in the Sweet 16.

15) San Diego State (Beat 12 UAB and 13 Yale)

A magical run last season has seemingly continued for the Aztecs. Led by Lamont Butler, they have a matchup against UConn staring at them in the Sweet 16. They struggled against both of their opponents who are double digit seeds. It doesn’t bode well for confidence moving forward.

16) NC State (Beat 6 Texas Tech and 14 Oakland)

NC State is on a magical run as the only double digit seed still left in the tourney. Oakland nearly got them in the Round of 32 matchup and they have some limitations that are going to get exposed against the high level guard play of Marquette. Their big man is unique in the middle and that gives them an edge against anyone.

Rankings by Famous Alumni

This little part of our rankings from football season was quite popular so we are brining it back for our Sweet 16 Power Rankings. This time around we will be ranking one of the most popular alumni from each remaining school while trying to avoid athletes.

1) North Carolina: Michael Jordan

Yes, we broke the rule one person in but come on, this is by far the most recognizable person to be a Tar Heel and he’s the most recognizable on this list.

2) Duke: Richard Nixon

The 37th President of the United States might be more infamous than famous but nevertheless, you know who he is.

3) Tennessee: Dolly Parton

We’re counting honorary doctorates here and considering Dolly is known as a national treasure, she’s high on the list.

4) Purdue: Neil Armstrong

The first man to step foot on the moon. He is branded as the modern Columbus and his name is instantly recognized.

5) Houston: Jim Nantz

Have you watched a big sporting event in the last 40 years? Then odds are that you’ve heard and seen Jim Nantz. From the NCAA Tournament to the Super Bowl to the Masters to the Olympics, Jim has done it all.

6) Clemson: Nikki Haley

Say what you will about her but a lot of people recognize the name. Being one of the faces of a political party in an election year will do that.

7) Iowa State: George Washington Carver

No, not the president but George Washington Carver was known as one of the most prominent scientists of the 20th century. His work in crop rotations helped modernize farming and help all farmers grow more, bigger crops.

8) Illinois: Hugh Hefner

Yep, we all know who Hugh is. Like it or not, he is a pop-culture icon.

9) Alabama: Harper Lee

You most likely had to read To Kill a Mockingbird in high school English class (or maybe you saw the movie) but Harper Lee’s book is one of those that is know by nearly everyone.

10) Marquette: Chris Farley

There are folks out there that can recite the entirety of Tommy Boy and Chris Farley’s over the top charm drive them to it. He was loud and obnoxious while acting but sweet and charming as well.

11) Arizona: Jerry Bruckheimer

You might not know what he looks like but you’ve likely seen one of his produced shows or movies. Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun, The Rock, Pearl Harbor, Nation Treasure, Pirates of the Caribbean, CSI, and the Amazing Race are just to name a few.

12) San Diego State: Carl Weathers

There might be some recency bias due to him passing away this year but Carl Weathers has definitely been on your TV. From his roles in Predator, Happy Gilmore, and Rocky, Weathers made his name known and we will miss him.

13) Gonzaga: Bing Crosby

Yes, I’ve heard of the name but had to look up his work. It’s mostly a product of when he was famous, but he’s won an Oscar, a lifetime achievement award at the Grammys, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Not too shabby.

14) UConn: Meg Ryan

Hey look, another person linked to Top Gun. Meg Ryan was a household name in the 80’s and 90’s but has fallen off a bit since her acting roles have slowed. Such is the life of an actress.

15) NC State: Scotty McCreary

In the early 2000’s, American Idol was a staple in American TV and McCreary was a winner of the show. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the same recognition as Kelly Clarkson or Carrie Underwood.

16) Creighton: William Dozier

When searching for non-athlete alumni of these schools, it gets harder when the school is smaller (common sense). But a Creighton alum is William Dozier, the creator of the Batman TV series as well as the Green Hornet TV series. Both very popular and at least one continued a comic legacy into visual media.