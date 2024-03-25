The Rebound: Purdue 106 Utah State 67

Talking points heard. Message sent. This isn’t last year’s Purdue Boilermakers. Not by a long shot and they showed that with a dismantling of the Mountain West champions Utah State Aggies, 106-67. In a game that started well for the Aggies, Purdue quickly got itself on track, picked up steam, and ran the Midwest’s eighth seeded team out of the building.

Let’s get into ‘The Rebound!’

1 | Make Your Hay Inside the Arc

Utah State’s numbers headed into this matchup weren’t great for defending inside the arc but who could have seen the dominance that the Boilers would enjoy inside coming. It was a sign to those left in the tourney what the possibility is when facing this team: a masterclass in matchups, adjustments, and depth.

There isn’t another program in the country this year that has the absurdity of wealth at the frontcourt positions that Matt Painter has. Zach Edey is a given as he is going to become the National Player of the Year for the second consecutive year but when you get THAT Trey Kaufman-Renn alongside Edey, good luck. Edey went for a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds in the first half and an easy second half as the barrage from those around him opened up the floodgates in the second half.

TKR arguably had his best game of his Purdue career as he went for 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks in 25 minutes of action. The sophomore took advantage of the focus on Edey as he had two put back ‘And 1’s’ where he got an offensive rebound and was fouled. He also has flashed in the low post an expanded set of moves and explosion to the hoop that featured his first dunks of the season.

It was the first time this season that Edey and TKR were the first and second leading scorers for Purdue on the season. The pair combined for 41 points, 22 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks, 3 steals, and 2 total turnovers. Good luck to any team standing in the way of the Boilermakers when those two are playing at that level together.

Grade: A+

Just an absolute masterclass in how to attack an opponent’s weak spots. When Utah State finally decided it wasn’t going to foul to slow the game down, Purdue was able to get into the flow of the game on both ends of the court. The second half saw Purdue score 1.583 points per possession and on 69.3% of their possessions. That’s an absurdity of efficiency where Purdue shot 13-21 (62%) inside the arc.

2 | Win the Free Throw Battle

Purdue kept Utah State off of the free throw line for most of the game as the Aggies only attempted 16 free throws the entire game but had most of them when Edey went off the floor with 12 minutes remaining in the game for good. They connected on 12 of those attempts showing that had they had more chances there, it would have been advantageous. Purdue just does such a good job of defending without fouling and applying pressure at the right times without fouling.

Utah State fouled about the same rate that they do on the season as they committed 22 fouls but really quit being as physical defensively when the fouls started compounding their interior players. When that happened, Purdue’s offense was able to really get going. That is where the conundrum for opponents lies: do you foul and put Purdue on the foul line to make the game more choppy and broken while risking your depth or let Purdue get to their spots while allowing Edey clean looks? It’s a horrible nightmare I can’t imagine having to try to defend.

Grade: A

No matter what anyone else says, Purdue doesn’t want a game that features the referees blowing their whistles and going to the free throw line 25-30 times per game. Purdue wants a consistent whistle where a team is forced to adjust to not foul every time Edey gets the ball. Purdue showed how perilous that tactic is but it is the job of the opponent to adjust and play rather than the referees to just let Purdue get hacked to death.

3 | Don’t Turn the Ball Over & Give Up Easy Points Off Turnovers

For the second game in a row Purdue did a wonderful job of limiting their turnovers and not allowing an opponent to really cash in with easy buckets. Utah State was able to convert 7 points off turnovers in the first half but Purdue limited them in the second half to just 4. It was a great job by the Boilermaker guards to take care of the ball as a whole while Edey and TKR both only had 1 turnover.

This continues to be the biggest factor for Purdue moving forward. It showed how efficient they can be and how much stress it places on an opponent when Purdue just doesn’t give them extra possessions. When the two guys who have the ball in their hands the most have a grand total of four turnovers and nobody else on the roster has more than one themselves, its a recipe for success.

Grade: A

Another hint at the level Purdue is capable of playing at when they don’t turn the ball over. This is where Matt Painter has believed his team can be all season when he has said Braden Smith is capable of doing everything he has done without turning the ball over and Edey can make great decisions with the ball in the post.

And 1 | Find the Second & Third Scorer

Well, I think Purdue found a second and third scorer alongside Edey against the Aggies. TKR went for 18 points while Loyer continued to be an absolute man on fire going for 15 points of his own. Let’s not ignore Cam Heide’s 10 points on 4-6 shooting and 3 rebounds or Colvin’s 9 points on 3-5 from behind the arc though.

Let’s get back to Loyer though and how hot he has been in the last several games. In the last seven games, the sophomore guard has shot an incredible 72,2% from behind the arc on 13-18 shooting. That type of shooting raises Purdue’s ceiling exponentially as teams can’t afford to double Edey from the opposite wing and limits the other options they do have.

When Purdue gets that kind of support where Edey scores only two points in the second half in eight minutes of action and they still score 57, there probably isn’t a team in the country that can handle them.

Grade: A

Purdue showed the quality of depth they have versus other top teams in the country. The fact that a guy like TKR has been option number five when he is on the floor with the other starters is absurd. He is probably a 32 minutes a game and shooting the ball fifteen times a game kind of player at like 340 or more programs in the country.

Overall Grade: A+

I mean, what other grade could you give in that performance? Little needs to be said following a showing where Purdue finally looked like a team that had the massive weight of disappointment removed from their shoulders. When the team plays like that, and that is what they are truly capable of playing like, there isn’t a team in the country that can beat them on a neutral court.

Purdue leveraged every single one of their advantages into a place where Utah State realized there was nothing they could do to win. When that creeps into a team’s psyche, good luck against a team who’s sole focus is a Final Four.

Purdue: 106 (86)

Utah State: 67 (72)

Player of the Game; Trey Kaufman-Renn: 18 pts, 8 rebs, 3 ast, 2 blk, 1 stl

Yes, it would be easy to just give it to Edey who had a 21 points and 11 double-double in the first half and that shouldn’t be overlooked. Yes, that’s a standard performance from what will soon be realized as one of the greatest college players of all time. That being said, TKR looked incredible the entire game against the Aggies. As good as he was on offense crashing the boards and putting defenders in a blender, he was even better on the defensive side of the ball. Purdue gets that kind of performance from TKR alongside Edey, start to book your trips to Phoenix.

Play of the Game:

In the midst of the big second half, Purdue had fully flexed their offensive prowess. The play that stands out was the one from TKR that showcased the kind of player Purdue is going to get once Edey leaves at the end of the season. TKR gathered the ball at the elbow and squared up his defender, something not many big men at Purdue have had the skill to do over the last decade (Biggie probably being the only one). TKR took a quick jab step and spun to put his defender in a blender and pushed Purdue’s lead to 79-48 with 10 minutes left in the game. According to Haslam’s metrics, this was the point where the game essentially became analytically final.