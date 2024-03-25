Women’s Basketball: Purdue Faces Butler In Second Round Of WNIT

Game Information:

Purdue (13-18) vs. Butler (15-16)

When: Monday, March 25

Time: 7:00 pm ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse

How to Watch: Butler Athletics Youtube

Radio: 95.3 BOB FM

Butler Players to Watch:

Caroline Strande: 15.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rachel Kent: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sydney Jaynes: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Ari Wiggins: 4.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jordan Meulemans: 8.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

About the Opponent:

Butler defeated Bowling Green 75-63 for the first round of the WNIT advancing to face off against Purdue. Caroline Strande is one of their top players that can get going quick. She had 24 points, 5 rebounds, five assists and 2 steals against the Falcons. She ranks 9th in the Big East for scoring and 10th in rebounding.

Purdue will need get out on shooters because the Bull Dogs can let it fly from beyond the arc shooting 39% from three. Rachel Kent is dangerous from the outside who has made a 3 in 22 straight games. They’re an aggressive team that will force turnovers and is currently averaging 13 points in transition points after a steal. Purdue will have to take care of the basketball, lock down on defense so they don’t get going from the outside and attack the glass.