The Old Gold Show - Purdue Heads to Sweet 16 and Matt Painter Calls out the Haters

With a trip to the Sweet 16 now secured you know that Casey and I had to hop back onto the podcast to talk about everything. Was this the best game Purdue has played all season? Maybe in multiple seasons? We talk about the way that this team played without Braden Smith due to foul trouble, without the starters for basically most of the second half. They did all that and extended the lead, scored 106 points, and waltzed to the Sweet 16.

We don’t spend much time looking ahead to Gonzaga on this one, we will be back later this week to talk about that, instead we are talking about something that Matt Painter said regarding those folks out there who criticize Zach Edey, who criticize Purdue, and who quite frankly don’t know what they are talking about. I go on a little bit of a rant because Zach Edey doesn’t deserve this, the criticism of Purdue fans is wrong and unfair, and if somehow has to step into the muck and call these people out I’ll gladly do it. So, join us on YouTube or your favorite podcast network to listen to Casey and I get hyped about this one.