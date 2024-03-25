Boiler Alert - Purdue Dominates on the Way to the Sweet 16

You could’ve given me a band of 20 points to guess Purdue’s point total in this game against Utah State and there’s basically no way I would’ve guessed 106 points. Absolutely no way. This Purdue offense was humming something special against the Aggies and they didn’t even need much from Zach Edey in the second half. It was a true team effort here.

The bench contributed more to this game than they have in recent memory as they went 7-13 from three and didn’t miss a free throw. If this team can play like this for four more games...

But I’m getting ahead of myself. On this episode Ryan and I cover everything that happened on the court including what happened to Braden Smith’s shoes during the second half that you might’ve missed on TV. I know I missed it. But that could’ve been because I was rocking my sweet new unicorn necklace. Trust me, it’s important. Give us a listen and join in on the conversation.