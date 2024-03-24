 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue vs. Gonzaga Sweet Sixteen Tip Time Set

The Boilermakers will play in Detroit on Friday.

By jumboheroes
/ new
Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ask and you shall receive. We know the number one question on the Purdue internet right now is when and where can we watch the Purdue game that is up next? When will Purdue play Gonzaga for the second time this year and the third time in the last two seasons? Well, thanks to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports we have an answer.

Purdue is set for a 7:39 tip time against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The game is listed on TBS/truTV.

After taking down the Utah State Aggies Purdue earned their fifth trip to the Sweet 16 since the 2016-2017 season. Gonzaga will be appearing in their 9th straight Sweet Sixteen, a level of consistency and dominance that has hardly been seen.

These two teams met in Hawaii where Purdue came out the victor by a 10 point margin. Both teams have improved since then, and no Sweet 16 game is easy as Purdue fans well know. With the opponent, date, and time set now all that’s left to do is wait.

