Purdue Rolls to 106-67 Victory to Move into Sweet 16

The Purdue Boilermakers flexed their collective muscle against the Utah State Aggies in a crushing performance in their Round of 32 performance. It was going to be an uphill battle for the team from the Mountain West and instead they battled with a mountain of a man in the middle as Edey dominated in a 23 points, 14 rebound, 3 assists, and 3 blocks in just 26 minutes. The Aggies had no answer for the Big Maple in the first half and little more than cliff notes for the barrage of threes in the second half. In fact, Edey became the first player since 1995 to score 50+ points and have 35+ rebounds in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tourney since Antonio McDyees in 1995.

Utah State started the game strong and held a lead over the Boilers 24-23 at the 8:46 mark behind some strong shooting behind the arc. The Aggies hit four threes in that first quarter of the game but would eventually cool off and go 9-27 (33%). At that point, Purdue would go on a 33-11 run that encompassed the start of the second half that forced Utah State to use a timeout early on.

The main story is always going to be Zach Edey when he goes for 23 and 14 but it was his frontcourt mate Trey Kaufman-Renn who constantly took advantage of matchups and was a rebounding machine. Early in the first half, TKR had back to back ‘And 1’ layups off put backs that showed the kind of effort level Purdue would play with for the day. He would eventually be Purdue’s second leading scorer going for 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal. It is the first time this season that Edey and TKR were the first and second leading scorers for the Boilermakers.

That first run that the Boilers did go on was made more surprising as Braden Smith struggled with two fouls and spent that time on the bench. Smith, although he did make the only three pointer in the first half did not have an assist and had two turnovers. He would come back in the second half and changed to another set of shoes early on due to a blowout. When he returned wearing a set of black Nikes, Smith would eventually end with 5 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal.

As good as that first half ended for the Boilers, it was a waterfall of shots in the second half that took this game to blowout status quickly. After that quick 7-0 start that forced a quick timeout from Utah State, Purdue would then go on a 33-11 run to blow the game wide open at 89-48 with 7:47 remaining. Purdue would shoot 8-14 from behind the arc in that second half and score on 69.4% of their possessions. Purdue’s efficiency in that second half is made even more evident with them scoring 1.583 points per possession. That is a number that almost no teams are built to withstand over the course of a half when combined with a team that continues to have defense rated 16th on Kenpom’s adjusted defensive metrics.

As Utah State struggled with fouls in the late stages of the first half and all throughout the second, their inability to continue playing physical allowed Purdue to get into transition and the game to free up more, which benefits Purdue more than many realize. Purdue doesn’t want to play a choppy game due to fouls being called and when that finally occurred Purdue was able to score at ease with open looks both inside and out. There just wasn’t much that Utah State could do if Purdue was going to be defending at a high level while also hitting shots at the level they were.

The rotation that so many questioned at the start of the year has very clearly worked itself out into a very tight 8 men with Gillis, Colvin, and Heide coming off the bench for the Boilers. Those three combined for 20 points, 4 rebounds, and just 1 turnover in a combined 23 minutes of action. When Purdue is getting that level of production alongside what they got from their starters today, it is a recipe for a run to Phoenix.

Purdue will head to Detroit to take on a familiar foe in the Gonzaga Bulldogs who has seemingly found their way over the last several weeks of the season after seemingly being in a spot to have media questioning if they would make the tourney. Purdue holds a 4-0 overall series advantage with wins on neutral courts in both 2022 and 2023 that eventually would lead to Purdue being elevated to a number one ranking.

