1 Purdue vs. #8 Utah State - NCAA Second Round - Open Thread

Wector of the first round out of the way, Purdue is poised to take on the Utah State Aggies in Indianapolis. Hopefully, Purdue fans won’t have trouble getting into the arena this time. Would love it if the fans were able to be in their seats at tip-off. What a novel idea that would be.

My hope is that the pressure from game one will be gone and Purdue will be able to come out strong against an Utah State team that could provide quite the challenge for this Purdue team. No one can stop Zach Edey for sure, but it will be up to the shooters on Purdue to make Utah State pay for their zone defense and for the inevitable attention that Zach Edey will garner. Guys like Smith, Loyer, Jones, Gillis, Heide, and Colvin will have all the opportunities in the world to put up shots. Can they make them?

Join us in the open thread Purdue as the team tries to make it to the Sweet 16 once again.

Who: #1 Purdue (30-4) vs. #8 Utah State (28-6)

When: 2:40 p.m. ET

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Capacity 18,345

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan VanGundy, Andy Katz)

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell)