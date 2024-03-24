The Three Pointer: Purdue vs. Utah State

The Purdue Boilermakers won their opening game against the 16th seeded Grambling State Tigers and get the chance to play the Utah State Aggies for the opportunity to play in the Sweet 16. Not a lot of time to to run these articles around so let’s jump into ‘The Three Pointer!’

1 | Make Your Hay Inside the Arc

Utah State has one of the best three point defensive percentages in the county and allow only 29.1% from behind the arc. That ranks the Aggies third in the country. Now, that doesn’t mean that Purdue should abandon all hope behind the arc as the Boilers are one of the best three point shooting teams in the country at 40.7%. The thing is, Utah State is very weak defending inside the arc. They rank 286th in the country at 52.6% and seem to give up a lot of easy looks up close. That should make the Boilers salivate as Purdue shoots 53.7% itself from inside the arc.

Utah State does have some size to defend Purdue’s size with Isaac Johnson who is 7’ and 225 along with Great Osobor being a wide-bodied forward at 6’8 and 245. The thing is, after that, it gets really, really shaky. There is some length from players on the bench but they lack a lot of size.

This is likely a game where Edey has the potential to really dominate and grind out a win for Purdue. If Edey goes for another big game like he had against Grambling State, Purdue stands a good chance at another Sweet 16.

2 | Win the Free Throw Battle

Utah State attempts 22.6 free throws per game while connecting on 16.2 per game. Those are both good for top 40 in the country but connect on 72% (182nd). The Aggies try to use some of that size they do have to get teams in foul trouble and get to the line as much as possible. Purdue must continue to play smart defense as they have all season where they have fouled just 14.1 times per game and give up just 14.3 free throws per game.

Purdue just leverages that advantage so much as they have taken over 362 free throws than their opponents. That kind of advantage needs to be leveraged as much as possible to help Purdue. Utah State isn’t immune from fouling themselves as they average 16.9 personal fouls per game along with 18 free throw attempts per game.

Purdue will need to take that advantage to the max against the Aggies and if they force the Aggies into their deep bench, it bodes well for the Boilers.

3 | Don’t Turn the Ball Over & Give Up Easy Points Off Turnovers

Again, Purdue’s chances to win a game go up exponentially when they turn the ball over 13 or less times this season. That record currently stands at 24-0 this year. When you drop those turnovers to 10 or less, the margin of victory is nearly 20. All of the factors that Purdue holds as an advantage this season are made exponentially bigger when Purdue just doesn’t turn the ball over and give easy points to the opponent.

Utah State has had 17 games this season where their opponent has turned the ball over 10 or less times (26 games when going up to 13). Of the Aggies 6 losses, 5 of them have come when the opponent turns it over 10 or less times while the additional loss was against a team that turned it over 11 times. Needless to say, turning an opponent over is not a major focus for the Aggies.

Purdue has really shown over the last several games that they can really take care of the ball. Braden Smith led that charge against GSU with 0 turnovers but no other Boilermaker had more than 2. It’ll need to continue against the Aggies so that the Boilers can limit easy buckets for an offense that has averaged 80 points per game and ranks 20th in points per game in the country.

And 1 | Find the Second & Third Scorer

Edey is going to get his numbers and there is likely very little an opponent can do to truly negate that fact. The question becomes, who is going to provide that support to be able to beat these better teams? When Purdue had some of their best showings this season, there were one to two more scorers who were showing an ability to create some shots on their own. Purdue NEEDS to flex the offensive muscle that has shown up throughout the season when Braden Smith, Lance Jones, and Fletcher Loyer have all gone for double digit games alongside a dominant Edey.

In no way does this mean that those other four guys need to be scoring 15+ points in support, but if Purdue is getting 10 or more points from each of those guys it will spell disaster for most opponents. But who will be the guy to really step up against the Aggies? Well, if trends say anything, it’ll be someone who can knock down midrange jumpers and get to the rim as Utah State does not defend inside the arc well.

The leaves it really open for Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Yes, Loyer. He has been absolutely lights out of the last six games shooting 12-16 (75%) from behind the arc. It is when he flashes that ability to put the ball on the deck and get into the paint to score where his value really explodes. Loyer should have the ability to do that against a Utah State team that looks to run shooters off the 3pt line and if he can hit some of those floaters and layups, it’ll slow the closeouts and leave him more and more space to shoot from behind the arc.

As for Smith, he is going to continue to get lots of high ball screens from Edey to put defenses in a bind with his decision making and shot making ability. As Smith has continued to develop, he has shown more of a willingness to take shots for himself. Although the shots haven’t fallen to the percentage of his liking, he is too good of a player to not have a stretch of games where he breaks out.

Jones, as the third guard in that starting lineup for the Boilers, did a great job in his first NCAA Tourney game to not get overwhelmed with the moment. He’s had a penchant for taking quick shots outside of where Matt Painter has wanted him to be but he did go 2-4 from behind the arc with no bad decisions in doing so. If he can stay within the flow of the offense and get himself out into transition a bit for easy buckets, he could find himself into double figures very quickly.

Players to Watch:

Great Osodor | #1 | Junior | Forward | 6’8 245 | 17.8 Pts, 9.1 Reb, 2.9 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 25% 3pt (3-12)

Osodor is really the straw that stirs the drink for the Aggies. They will run offense through him at the top of the key and when it gets late into the shot clock or the offense breaks down, they’ll spread the floor and let him iso his defender. All around he is a really good player. Trey Kaufman-Renn and Mason Gillis will likely take first crack at him but this may be a game where Purdue plays Edey and Furst alongside one another.

Darius Brown | #10 | Senior | 6-2 195 | 12.4 Pts, 4.4 Reb, 6.6 Ast, 1.5 Stl | 39.5% 3pt (62-157)

A guard who could be playing and featured on any number of other major teams throughout college basketball, Brown is a really good point guard for the Aggies. A two time transfer who left Montana State after current Danny Sprinkle left that program to become head coach at Utah State, Brown looks to involve others first but will hoist up threes when provided the room. This assignment likely head to Smith and Jones but don’t Colvin and Morton may also get turns to defend him.

Prediction:

Purdue finally got a bit of the weight off their shoulders with the win against Grambling State. You could visually see how much that first half meant to them when they came out and dominated the second half. Will the Boilers continue to look relaxed and confident? If they do, Utah State just doesn’t have what it needs to run with an efficient, effective, and focused Boilermaker squad this season.

The Boilers need to leverage the advantages that they have and maximize those by minimizing their biggest potential weakness: turnovers. If that happens, Utah State just doesn’t have the depth or shooting to stay with Purdue. Purdue will be looking to make another statement and for this team that is all the motivation they may need. When they continue to get fed lines about how they aren’t good enough, they’ve shown it takes very little to flip the switch.

Five of Utah State’s six losses have come when they have failed to score more than 70 points while they have allowed nine opponents to score 80 or more points. On the flipside of that, Purdue has failed to score 70 points just four times this season (winning 3 times) and have allowed an opponent to score more than 80 points five times. Those instances for Purdue were both Northwestern games that went into OT, Nebraska, Arizona, and Alabama and they rank 32nd, 34th, 9th, and 3rd in Kenpom’s offensive efficiency rating.

The highest rated offense that Utah State faced all season? New Mexico at 47th.

Purdue: 86

Utah State: 72