How to Watch Purdue vs. Utah State in Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

All the information you need and more to watch the Boilermakers take on the Aggies.

By brittany.jarret and PURB97
The time has come for Matt Painter and the Purdue Boilermakers to take on Danny Sprinkle and the Utah State Aggies in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Here’s how to watch:

How To Watch

Who: #1 Purdue (30-4) vs. #8 Utah State (28-6)

When: 2:40 p.m. ET

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, Andy Katz)

Online: March Madness Live or Paramount+

Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network (Rob Blackman, Bobby Riddell) OR Westwood One Sports (Ted Emrich and Austin Croshere)

Current line: Purdue is currently an 11.5 point favorite and -600 on the ML. Current O/U on DraftKings is 149.5.

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.)

