The Rebound: Purdue 78 Grambling St. 50

The Purdue Boilermakers were able to exorcise some of their demons over the last several years by defeating the 16th seeded Grambling State Tigers 78-50. Purdue looked tense in the first portion of the first half but was able to settle into the game after halftime and used a 42-23 second half to full effect. Purdue shook off most of the March haze that had encircled them since last year but will have a tough matchup in the Round of 32.

Another quick turn around so let’s get into ‘The Rebound!’

1 | Take Care of the Basketball & Limit Bad Turnovers

It’s pretty plain to see when you look at the turnover stats and wins this season. When Purdue commits less than 13 turnovers, Purdue is 24-0. If you take that to 10 or less, Purdue is 15-0 but have an average margin of victory of 19.8 points. Purdue had only 10 turnovers with Braden Smith accounting for zero of those and nobody else on the team accounting for more than 2. That’s a great recipe for success if your are Purdue.

The bad part of this was that in those 10 turnovers, Purdue did allow 13 points off turnovers for the Tigers. That’s something that needs to get cleaned up if they want to continue moving forward in the NCAA Tourney.

Grade: B

Only having 10 turnovers is a wonderful number for Purdue but allowing 13 points off those turnovers needs to improve. Only having 10 turnovers is a way to leverage every other advantage that Purdue is going to have moving forward.

2 | Take Your Advantages and Overwhelm Your Opponent with Them

That is how you leverage your advantages over another team so you can handle your business. Purdue dominated the boards with a 48-23 advantage and had 18 offensive rebounds that led to 19 second chance points. Rebounding is a great gauge for effort of a team and being +25 in that regard shows how focused the team was to continue giving great effort.

Grade: A

Purdue is going to need that level of effort moving forward to help leverage all of their other advantages. They likely aren’t going out rebound Utah State to that level but they certainly can be +15.

3 | Get to the Free Throw Line & Make the Freebies

Probably the one thing that Purdue really didn’t do very well against the Tigers. A lot of that is going to fall on the shoulder of Edey every game and that may not be fair to the big man, but if Purdue is going to get to the line a bunch he has to hit them. Edey started the game missing his first 3 free throws and Purdue as whole missed all three front ends of the one and one in the first half.

Purdue was just 13-22 from the free throw line for 59% for the game but Purdue needs to be around 70% to really take advantage. The biggest thing is that because Purdue did miss the front end of three one and one opportunities, it’s almost like missing three more that didn’t count. That would push them down to 13-25 and that just isn’t going to cut it as the tourney goes on.

Grade: C

Probably a bit unfair when just two more makes would have push it to 70% but when Purdue gets itself to the free throw line 20 or more times, they have to take advantage of every single opportunity.

And 1 | Don’t Get Tight

Well, Purdue certainly came out a little tight and apprehensive in the first half. Some of that might have been that GSU was hitting some tough shots but there were clearly some mental hurdles that still needed to be cleared. When Purdue came out for the second half, they clearly looked more relaxed and settled in for what needed to get done. After leading by eight at the end of the first half, Purdue outscored the Tigers 42-23 in the second half.

Grade: A

Purdue clearly got over a lot of the mental block from the previous years in that win. It’s the first time they seemed to play well in the NCAA Tourney in the last three games there. The Smith to Heide dunk really felt like a moment that exorcised the demons that had plagued Purdue’s mental and emotional state.

OVERALL GRADE: B

Hard to not just give an A grade to Purdue but there were some things the Boilers could have done better. All that said, I think most Purdue fans were happy to just get a solid W on the board.

Prediction:

Purdue: 78 (86)

Grambling St.: 50 (62)

Player of the Game: Zach Edey | 30 pts, 21 reb, 2 ast, 3 blk

When your name is mentioned as doing something for the first time in the NCAA Tourney for just the second time in fifty years, not many other options seem like the one. Edey’s 30 and 20 game joins Maryland’s Joe Smith in 1995 as the only players to hit that mark in the NCAA Tourney. Edey just dominated his matchup and although he struggled from the free throw line, it was his defensive effort in the second half that really pushed the Boilers over the top as his ability to chase down drivers and block shots forced GSU into tougher midrange jumpers and threes.

Play of the Game:

With Purdue clearly making the push to get the game well in hand, Zach Edey again erased any chance for a GSU bucket and grabbed one of his 21 rebounds. He turned and looked to outlet and found Smith already at half court and breaking free with Cam Heide on the wing. Edey fired a long bounce pass, Smith collected it, and found a leaping Heide for a huge alley-oop dunk. As the fans erupted it felt like that was the moment all of Boilermaker nation collective sighed with relief.