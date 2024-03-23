The Old Gold Show - Purdue Advances

Purdue might have scared us all for a brief moment during yesterday’s game against Grambling State but it’s possible that was Purdue related trauma rearing it’s ugly head on us once again.

Casey and I walk through everything we saw during yesterday’s game and why we are feeling optimistic about the NCAA Tournament. We talk about rotations and what we saw on both sides of the ball that led Purdue to finish with an easy victory over the Tigers.

After that we take a break and break down what we saw in the Utah State game that maybe Purdue could exploit. Are we optimistic or pessimistic about the chances to get to the Sweet 16? We’ve got plenty of opinions on what to look forward to in the game on Sunday. Join us to talk about this one and let us know what you think about this matchup.