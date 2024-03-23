Boiler Alert - Heading to the Round of 32

The monkey is off of Purdue and their fans proverbial backs. We all know what happened last year and now it’s in the rearview mirror. Purdue dominated Grambling State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the round of 32. No fun name for this round.

Ryan and I talk about what we saw in this game including a great game by Zach Edey and Braden Smith plus some changes to the rotation and how it will hopefully pay dividends as the NCAA Tournament progresses.

Then, we take a break and come back to discuss the Utah State Aggies. They’ve got a couple players on that squad that could be a problem for Purdue but their team also has some vulnerabilities that I think Purdue should be able to exploit. They are no pushover. This won’t be an easy ticket to punch to the Sweet 16, but I feel confident that Purdue can get the job done.