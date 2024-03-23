Purdue Basketball: Utah State By the Numbers

Utah State University

Basic Information

Location: Logan, Utah

Type of School: Public Land-Grant Research University

Conference: Mountain West

Mascot: Big Blue

Team Record and Ranking

Overall Record: 28-6

Mountain West Record: 14-4

KenPom Raking: 44

Mountain West Regular Season Champ

Coaching

Head Coach: Danny Sprinkle

Seasons as a Head Coach: 5

Seasons at Utah State: 1

Career Record: 109-49

Conference Championships: 2

Tournament Championships: 2

NCAA Tournament Appearances: 3

Kenpom Style of Play

() = National Ranking per Kenpom

Offense

Adj. Efficiency: 116.4 (31)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17.1 (116)

Defense

Adj. Efficiency: 100.3 (65)

Avg. Poss. Length: 17.6 (206)

Tempo

Adj. Tempo: 68.6 (107)

Kenpom 4 Factors

Offense

Effective FG%: 54.4 (32)

Turnover %: 15.6 (80)

Off. Reb. %: 28.3 (197)

FTA/FGA: 39.5 (30)

Defense

Effective FG%: 49.3 (109)

Turnover %: 16.5 (209)

Off. Reb. %: 26.2 (65)

FTA/FGA: 30.5 (123)

Personnel

Utah State Starters Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Point Guard 10 Darius Brown Sr. 6'2" 192 Cal St. North/Montana St. 36.2 12.4 4.4 6.6 Shooting Guard 4 Ian Martinez Sr. 6'3" 185 Utah/Maryland 30.7 13.4 3.7 1.8 Small Forward 12 Mason Falslev Fr. 6'3" 203 N/A 28 11.3 4.4 2.4 Power Forward 1 Great Osobor Jr. 6'8" 250 Montana St. 33.6 17.8 9.1 2.9 Center 20 Isaac Johnson So. 7'0" 227 Oregon 15.2 6.8 3.1 0.8

Utah State Bench Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Position Number Player Class Height Weight Previous Team Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Shooting Guard 22 Javon Jackson So. 6'3" 190 N/A 13.9 4.5 1 0.6 Power Forward 14 Josh Uduje Jr. 6'5" 189 Coastal Carolina 24.1 8.5 2.6 0.9 Center 34 Kalifa Sakho Jr. 6'11" 220 N/A 10.3 2.7 1.7 0.2

2023-’24 Regular Season Award Winners

Great Osobor

MWC Player of the Year

All-MWC First Teams

All-MWC Tournament Team

Darius Brown

MWC All-Defense

Josh Uduje

MWC 6th Man of the Year

First Round Key Performers

Ian Martinez - 21 Pts, 4 Ast, 4 Reb, 3-7 3Pt

Isaac Johnson - 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Blk, 2-4 3Pt

Darius Brown - 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl

Predictions

KenPom

Purdue - 81

Utah State - 72

Confidence - 80%

Drew

Purdue - 85

Utah State - 73

Utah State somewhat reminds of Purdue. They have a well rounded point guard capable of controlling the game, a low post scorer, and a couple decent wing shooters. They can play at multiple places, don’t turn the ball over much, and draw fouls.

The thing is, Purdue does all of those things slightly better. I like this match-up for the Boilermakers. Utah State will try and play basketball and I like it when teams play basketball against Purdue. Make no mistake, they’re a talented squad, but there is a reason Purdue is a 1 seed and Utah State is a 9 seed. Also, Utah State is extremely vulnerable to interior fouls, and I understand Purdue has a player that does a pretty good job of drawing fouls.

Utah State needs their front court to score, and that’s hard to do tied to the bench with foul trouble. The Big Blue hang around but Purdue surges in the second half and punch their ticket to The Sweet 16.