Purdue Basketball: Utah State By the Numbers

Basic Information
Location: Logan, Utah
Type of School: Public Land-Grant Research University
Conference: Mountain West
Mascot: Big Blue
Team Record and Ranking
Overall Record: 28-6
Mountain West Record: 14-4
KenPom Raking: 44
Mountain West Regular Season Champ
Coaching
Head Coach: Danny Sprinkle
Seasons as a Head Coach: 5
Seasons at Utah State: 1
Career Record: 109-49
Conference Championships: 2
Tournament Championships: 2
NCAA Tournament Appearances: 3
Kenpom Style of Play
Offense
Adj. Efficiency: 116.4 (31)
Avg. Poss. Length: 17.1 (116)
Defense
Adj. Efficiency: 100.3 (65)
Avg. Poss. Length: 17.6 (206)
Tempo
Adj. Tempo: 68.6 (107)
Kenpom 4 Factors
Offense
Effective FG%: 54.4 (32)
Turnover %: 15.6 (80)
Off. Reb. %: 28.3 (197)
FTA/FGA: 39.5 (30)
Defense
Effective FG%: 49.3 (109)
Turnover %: 16.5 (209)
Off. Reb. %: 26.2 (65)
FTA/FGA: 30.5 (123)
Personnel
Utah State Starters
|Point Guard
|10
|Darius Brown
|Sr.
|6'2"
|192
|Cal St. North/Montana St.
|36.2
|12.4
|4.4
|6.6
|Shooting Guard
|4
|Ian Martinez
|Sr.
|6'3"
|185
|Utah/Maryland
|30.7
|13.4
|3.7
|1.8
|Small Forward
|12
|Mason Falslev
|Fr.
|6'3"
|203
|N/A
|28
|11.3
|4.4
|2.4
|Power Forward
|1
|Great Osobor
|Jr.
|6'8"
|250
|Montana St.
|33.6
|17.8
|9.1
|2.9
|Center
|20
|Isaac Johnson
|So.
|7'0"
|227
|Oregon
|15.2
|6.8
|3.1
|0.8
Utah State Bench
|Shooting Guard
|22
|Javon Jackson
|So.
|6'3"
|190
|N/A
|13.9
|4.5
|1
|0.6
|Power Forward
|14
|Josh Uduje
|Jr.
|6'5"
|189
|Coastal Carolina
|24.1
|8.5
|2.6
|0.9
|Center
|34
|Kalifa Sakho
|Jr.
|6'11"
|220
|N/A
|10.3
|2.7
|1.7
|0.2
2023-’24 Regular Season Award Winners
Great Osobor
MWC Player of the Year
All-MWC First Teams
All-MWC Tournament Team
Darius Brown
MWC All-Defense
Josh Uduje
MWC 6th Man of the Year
First Round Key Performers
Ian Martinez - 21 Pts, 4 Ast, 4 Reb, 3-7 3Pt
Isaac Johnson - 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Blk, 2-4 3Pt
Darius Brown - 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl
Full Box Score via Sports Reference Here
Predictions
KenPom
Purdue - 81
Utah State - 72
Confidence - 80%
Drew
Purdue - 85
Utah State - 73
Utah State somewhat reminds of Purdue. They have a well rounded point guard capable of controlling the game, a low post scorer, and a couple decent wing shooters. They can play at multiple places, don’t turn the ball over much, and draw fouls.
The thing is, Purdue does all of those things slightly better. I like this match-up for the Boilermakers. Utah State will try and play basketball and I like it when teams play basketball against Purdue. Make no mistake, they’re a talented squad, but there is a reason Purdue is a 1 seed and Utah State is a 9 seed. Also, Utah State is extremely vulnerable to interior fouls, and I understand Purdue has a player that does a pretty good job of drawing fouls.
Utah State needs their front court to score, and that’s hard to do tied to the bench with foul trouble. The Big Blue hang around but Purdue surges in the second half and punch their ticket to The Sweet 16.
