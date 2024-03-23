Draft Kings Opening Odds: Purdue vs. Utah State

The Purdue Boilermakers will open as an 11.5 point favorite over the Utah State Aggies in the Round of 32 Sunday from Indianapolis, according to Draft Kings. Purdue, the #1 seed in the Midwest Region, won their opening game against the Grambling State Tigers 78-50. The #8 seed Aggies defeated the #9 seeded TCU Horned Frogs 88-72.

The Boilers and Aggies will matchup for the second time ever. The Boilers hold a 1-0 advantage after an 85-64 victory in Cancun, Mexico in an early season matchup where Isaac Haas score 25 and Dakota Mathias provided support with 20 points as well.

There are also some individual scoring lines for Purdue players that Draft Kings is offering. Zach Edey O/U 25.5, Braden Smith O/U 11.5, Fletcher Loyer O/U 9.5, and Lane Jones O/U 12.5.

