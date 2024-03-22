A Collective Sigh of Relief for Boilermakers Everywhere as Purdue Routs Grambling State 78-50

The Purdue Boilermakers used a dominating second half run that saw Purdue extend their nine point first half lead to a final score of 78-50. The Boilers clearly had some issues settling into the game in the first half as the Boilers were really unable to get themselves into a rhythm. GSU was able to generate some good looks for themselves from the midrange and kept the game competitive throughout the first half.

GSU big men Jonathan Aku and Malik Lamin really struggled to contain likely National Player of the Year Zach Edey from dominating inside the paint. Edey was really able to get more one on one looks than typical as the Boilers shot well from behind the arc, going 9-24 (37.5%) for the game. Forcing GSU to be late on their double teams allowed Edey time to operate in the second half where the Boiler big man dominated.

GSU struggled to not foul throughout the game and looked to go to a small ball lineup as an option in the first half. On that first possession, Indianapolis native Jalen Johnson was whistled for a flagrant one foul after he pulled Edey down to the floor on a rebound attempt. The foul seemed to ignite Edey as he had struggled early on with free throws, missing his first three attempts. GSU would finish the game with 19 team fouls but Purdue would only convert 13-22 from the line.

Purdue had an early chance to really control the game after a Fletcher Loyer three put the Boilers up 29-19 with 8:03 left. Lance Jones missed the front end of a one and one, something the Boilers did three times in the first half, and GSU went on a quick 6-0 run over the next two minutes as Purdue struggled to gain control of the game until late in the first half.

It was painfully obvious that there was still some mental hurdles that the Boilers had to clear and getting through that first half clearly worked to get through them. The Boilers started the second half on a very quick 6-2 run before GSU took a timeout as it was clear that the Boilermaker engines had been primed and were ready to steamroll the Tigers.

Edey and the Boilers dominated the second half, outscoring GSU 42-23 and shooting 55.6% from the field. As dominate as Edey was scoring the ball on his way to 30 points, he very nearly out rebounded the Tigers by himself grabbing 21 rebounds. The Boilers would lead that category 48-23, dominating a category that is one of the most important parts of their formula for success. Edey also became the first player in NCAA history to reach 800 points, 400 rebounds, 50 assists, and 50 blocks in a single season.

It was a different story this year as the two guards who struggled to lead Purdue against FDU last year appeared to have an understanding of the moment they were in while Trey Kaufman-Renn and Cam Heide provided the highlight reel dunks. Braden Smith flashed his scoring potential early on hitting two early threes before finishing with 11 points but provided the evidence that he can perform at an elite level in March with 10 assists and 0 turnovers. Fletcher Loyer also showed his continued growth from his midseason struggle as he hit both of his three point attempts on his way to 8 points.

It was Kaufman-Renn and Heide, and very nearly Myles Colvin, who provided the electricity on the path to the blowout as both had dunks that brought the partisan crowd inside Gainbridge to their feet. Kaufman-Renn, who finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds in 22 minutes spun on to the low side from the right block and finished over a defender. Just a few minutes later, Braden Smith would find a flashing Heide for an alley-oop that felt like it was collective sigh of relief for Boilermaker fans everywhere that the nightmare from last season had finally ended. Heide would finish with 8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and hit 3-4 from the free throw line.

Lance Jones had 6 points and shot 2-4 from behind the arc to round out most of the scoring but it was a late Carsen Barrett fade away three the seemed to really wipe away the thoughts from last season in real time. With the walk-ons on in the final two minutes, Carsen Barrett caught a swing pass and shot a long three pointer that capped the scoring for both teams.

It was quite the scene in Indy inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse as you could feel the Boilermaker fans soaking up the environment and enjoying what the NCAA Tourney has taken from them so often over the last several years. The scene looked more like Mackey Arena and it will likely be another home game on Sunday evening as the Boilers will take on the winner of 8 Utah Seed and 9 TCU.